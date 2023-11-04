November 04, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST

1. The comment of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that he will complete full term in his post has sent other aspirants, especially Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, into a tizzy. Meanwhile, Chief Minister has not only claimed that he was misquoted, but also called a breakfast meeting with ministers, including Mr. Shivakumar.

2. City Crime Branch has been cracking down on illegal storage of crackers ahead of Deepavali, after the death of 14 persons in an accident in a firecracker godown at Attibele in October.

3. Sandhya Devanathan, Vice-President at Meta India, and Natasha Jog, Head of Public Policy at Instagram, Facebook India (Meta), will share insights into Meta’s initiatives and endeavours aimed at ensuring the safety of women and youth on Facebook and Instagram, at The Leela Palace today.

4. Nationwide Digital Life Certificate campaign launch by V. Srinivas, Secretary (Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, at State Bank of India Auditorium, Avenue Road.

5. Department of Medicine, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, and Medical Service Centre are jointly organising all-India conference. It will be held at BMCRI Auditorium, 6th Floor, from 10 a.m. onwards.

6. Bangalore Association for Science Education is organising a Dasara lecture series - Taking Science to Society. Talk on “Size, a strategic asset in the pursuit of revolutionizing the world of materials”, by Prof. Ranjani Viswanatha, JNCASR, will be held today in Jawaharlal Nehru planetarium, High Grounds, T. Chowdaiah Road, at 4 p.m.

7. Ajitkumar Smaraka Samskritika Vedike will present the national award ‘Ajithashree’ for lifetime achievement - 2023 to M.S. Sathyu, renowned film director. Sridhara Sagara, social worker, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at the Indian Institute of World Culture on B.P. Wadia Road, in Basavanagudi, from 5.45 p.m.

8. The 53rd Music Conference - Karnataka Haridasa Vaibhava - will feature Haridasa composition and music, a panel discussion by Vidhyabhushananand and others; Geetha Ramanand and Srikantham Nagendra Shastry, from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; talent promotion concert - flute recital by Aarabhi S. Rao, violin by G. Pranavi and mrudanga by Pranav S. Balakrishna from 4.15 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.; vocal concert by Vidyabhushana and party, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue is Gayana Samaja premises on K.R. Road.

9. The 30th annual music festival organized by the Nadasurabhi Cultural Association will feature a vocal concert by Balamuralikrishna and party today. The programme will be held in Hall No. 1, Golden Jubilee Block, Entrance from Gate 2, St. John’s Medical College campus in Koramangala from 6 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Inauguration of all-India Konkani literary conference will be held at World Konkani Centre in Mangaluru today.

2. NITK convocation will be held today with DRDO Director Satish Reddy delivering the convocation address.

3. Nitte institutions’ convocation will be held at Deralakatte, 4 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. University of Mysore and Excel Soft and Australia-New Zealand Business Chamber to hold a conference on Higher Education and Skill Development, district in charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa will participate.

2. Graduation day of GSSSI Institute of Engineering for Women is being held in Mysuru.

3. Seminar at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering is being held to mark 75 years of Indian Geotechnical Society on sustainable engineering practices. AICTE Chairman Dr. T.G. Seetharam to participate.

From north Karnataka

Pradeep Ganesh Sanga, district president of Karnataka State Forum of Weavers’ Communities, highlights problems faced by the community at Kalaburagi.