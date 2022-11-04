Top news developments in Karnataka on November 4, 2022

Visitors at Krishi Mela being held in Gandhi Krishi Vignan Kendra (GKVK) in Bengaluru on November 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

1. Global Investors’ Meet, the annual event held by the Government of Karnataka to draw investments, concludes today. Total MoUs signed with various companies over three days will be known by end of the day. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other ministers will be participating in the valedictory function at Palace ground, at 4 p.m.

2. Krishi Mela 2022 will today have award presentation ceremony. Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrashekhar and A. Narayanaswamy to participate at the event on the University of Agricultural Sciences campus from 2 p.m.

3. Azim Premji University will be launching Rivers of Life, a journey through India’s rivers. The festival will feature a photo exhibition and will see participation from folk singers, conservationists, academicians and storytellers. The event is on the university premises, at Survey No. 66, Burugunte village, Bikkanahalli Main Road, Sarjapura from 12 noon.

4. St. Joseph’s Boys High School is organising Grameena Utsav that will feature Dollu Kunita, Yakshagana show and several other folk forms. There will be a music concert by Raghu Dixit at 7 p.m. The programme will be held on the school ground, Museum Road, from 2.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

5. Sapna Book House will be launching a book titled ‘Neenolida baduku’, an autobiography of retired IAS officer and writer Dr. C. Somashekar, at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, from 5 p.m. onwards.

6. Sri K.K. Murthy Memorial Music Festival will feature a musical tribute to Pt. Bhimsen Joshi and Pt. Rambahu Bijapure. There will be a harmonium performance by Dr. Ravinda Gurraj Katoti followed by a vocal recital by Pt. Vinayak Torvi at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, 6.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Conference on knowledge partnership to advance UN sustainable development goals to be organised by University of Mysore

2. Mysuru Mayor, councillors and MLC A.H. Vishwanath to discuss programmes under Cincinnati Sister City network of which Mysuru is a part.

From north Karnataka

1. Kànnada actor and social activist Chetan Ahimsa will be in Kalaburagi today to talk about Aland rape, and the issues of nomadic tribes in Kalaburagi.

2. Sugarcane farmers to hold meeting today in Haliyal of Uttara Kannada district on whether to allow the factory to crush sugarcane in the wake of assurance by Minister.

From coastal Karnataka

Sheni Gopalakrishna Bhat Charitable Trust to announce Sheni award.