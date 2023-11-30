November 30, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST

1. The Department of Kannada and Culture is organising Saint Kanakadasa Jayanthi today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event in the presence of Siddaramananda swamiji of Kaaginele Mahasamsthana, Kanaka Guru Peeta, Thinthani. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, and Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Department of Kannada and Culture Shivaraj S. Thangadagi will participate. The event will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road at 5 p.m.

2. The second day’s programmes of Bengaluru Tech Summit will be held today.

3. The 11th tranche of Rozgar Mela 2023 Mission Recruitment will be held in Bengaluru today. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar will be the chief guest. The mela will be held in NACIN zonal campus, No. 40, HMT factory, next to HMT School in Jalahalli, at 3 p.m.

4. Bengaluru Udbhava Legend, a festival of arts, craft and design, and a showcase of Janapada Kunita will be held today at Raja Rarket Circle, Avenue Road, Chickpet, from 10 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Various groups want the government to discuss issues faced by farmers, weavers and the border issue to be taken up in the winter session at Belagavi.

2. Kanakadasa Jayanthi to be celebrated in Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka regions.

3. SFI State committee members Sujatha and Bhimanagouda will address a media conference in Kalaburagi.

4. Ustad Balekhan award to be presented to accompanying artiste Omkar Gulwady on December 2 in Dharwad.

From south Karnataka

1. Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations by district administration.

2. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha is addressing a press meet.

3. Mysuru City Corporation Poura Karmikas’ Association is holding a press conference.

From coastal Karnataka

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje launches Vikasita Bharat Sankalp Yatara at Ambalpady Gram Panchayat in Udupi. It highlights 17 welfare programmes of the Union Government and intends to ensure that they reach eligible beneficiaries, 10.30 am

