Top news developments in Karnataka on November 30, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

November 30, 2022 11:17 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, flanked by Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group, and Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, Information Technology & Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, during the inauguration of Invest Karnataka 2022 - Global Investors Meet, at Palace Grounds, in Bengaluru on November 2, 2022.

Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, flanked by Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group, and Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, Information Technology & Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, during the inauguration of Invest Karnataka 2022 - Global Investors Meet, at Palace Grounds, in Bengaluru on November 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

1. There is strict vigil on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, with the border issue listed for hearing today in the Supreme Court. Police on both sides have held meetings to maintain peace.

2. Condolences have been pouring in after the sudden demise of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairperson Vikram S. Kirloskar at 64 in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani are among those who have condoled his death.

3. Ruling BJP and opposition Congress continue to spar over rumours of induction of a rowdy-sheeter into the BJP, even as the saffron party ruled out the possibility of ‘Silent’ Sunil being inducted into the party. The war of words between political parties had begun after he was seen sharing stage with several BJP leaders.

4. Bharat Electronics Limited is celebrating Kannada Rajyotsava today. Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, and Kannada writer Nemichandra are chief guests. Director, BEL, Bangalore complex, Vinay Kumar Katyal, will inaugurate the event on the factory premises in Jalahalli from 3.15 p.m. onwards.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Senior Yakshagana artiste Kumble Sundar Rao passed away in Mangaluru on November 30, 2022. Rao was the first professional Yakshagana artiste to be elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from the erstwhile Surathkal Assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada district in 1994.

2. Mangaluru City Corporation council will hold its monthly meeting today. Mayor Jayananda Anchan will preside over the meeting, 11 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Assembly Speaker Visheshwara Hegade Kageri will hold a public meeting on electoral reforms at 10.30 a.m. in Rangamandir, Kalaburagi, where public and civil society groups can suggest electoral reforms.

2. Renowned psychiatrist Dr. C.R. Chandrashekar will interact with students of Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi.

3. Karnataka State Akshara Dasoha Naukarara Sangha State president S. Varalakshmi will address mediapersons on the issues of anganwadi workers.

From south Karnataka

Agriculture Research Centre, VC Farm, is holding a media conference on their recent innovations.

