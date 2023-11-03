November 03, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

1. Karnataka has stepped up surveillance after a mosquito pool in Chickballapur was found to be positive for Zika virus. However, the Health Department has made it clear that there is no reason to panic, as no human infection has been detected.

2. Political circles in Karnataka are abuzz with speculation on leadership after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made it clear that he will be in the post for the full term. This comes amidst Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar’s camp pushing for him getting the top post for half of the tenure of the government.

3. University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, in association with the National Institute of Plant Genome Research, New Delhi, National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru, and Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, is organising the 20th international symposium on rice functional genomics. The three-day event is being held from today at the Dr. Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre, University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK campus.

4. Association of People with Disability, in association with Department of Women and Child Development and Robert Bosch, is launching Inclusive Sustainable Horticulture Centre, an initiative aimed at transforming the lives of individuals residing in correctional institutions complex. The programme will be held at Government Institutions Complex, Department of Women and Child Development, near Kidwai Hospital, Dr. M.H. Marigowda Road, from 12 noon to 1.30 p.m.

5. Bangalore Association for Science Education is organising a Dasara lecture series - Taking Science to Society. Prof. Vijaykumar Krishnamurthy, ICTS will speak on size and scaling laws in living systems today, at Jawaharlal Nehru planetarium, High Grounds, T. Chowdaiah Road, at 4 p.m.

6. National Gallery of Modern Art, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is organising an in-house curated exhibition “Haripura Panels - Nandal Bose”, a comprehensive showcase of 77 Haripura panels. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurates, at NGMA premises, No. 49,. Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, at 3.30 p.m.

7. Let Us Dream, an NGO, is holding its triennial international conference today at Christ University, Central Campus on Hosur Road, from 9.15 a.m.

8. International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore, held its silver jubilee felicitation and valedictory function at IIIT-B Auditorium, 26/C, Hosur Road, Electronics City, Phase-1, at 10.30 a.m.

9. The 53rd Music Conference - Karnataka Haridasa Vaibhava features Purandaradasa Thyagaraja Kritis, a critical observation by Dr. Nagamani Srinath, Haridasa compositions in Harikatha by Nittorr Mohan Kumar, from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; talent promotion concert by Saarang Bhagavath and party, from 4.15 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.; vocal concert by Sandeep Narayanan and party, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Gayana Samaja premises on K.R. Road.

10. The 30th annual music festival organised by the Nadasurabhi Cultural Association will feature a vocal concert by Aishwarya Vidya Raghunath. The programme will be held in Hall No. 1, Golden Jubilee Block, Entrance from Gate 2, St. John’s Medical College campus in Koramangala from 6 p.m.

11. Namasmaran 2023 will feature Thodayamangalam, Gurudhyanam and Ashtapadi by Erode Rajamani Bhagavathar, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Ashtapadi and Panchapadi by A.V.K. Rajasimmhan Bhagavathar, 1 to 4 p.m.; Keethana Upanyasam - Sri Purandaradasa by Vijayakrishna Bhagavathar and Balaji Bhagavathar, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Namasankeerthanam by Shenkottai Hariharasubramania Bhagavathar, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. .The programme will be held at Sri Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation, 9th C Main, HRBR Layout, 1st Block, Kalyan Nagar.

From north Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaih to receive Karnataka Jyothi in Gadag and participate in Suvarna Sambhrama - 50 celebrations to mark half-a-century of the State being named Karnataka. He will later inaugurate a 450-bed hospital in Gadag, and a new school building at RDPR University in Gadag.

From south Karnataka

1. KDEM’s Big Tech Show, as part of Beyond Bengaluru initiative, with focus on Mysuru as new semi-conductor hub of India will be held today. Minister Priyank Kharge to participate.

2. AIISH at Mysuru to conduct a seminar on ‘Role of Teachers in the Early Identification and Management of Persons with Stuttering’ on the occasion of Commemoration of International Stuttering Awareness Day.

