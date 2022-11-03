Top news developments in Karnataka on November 3, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group, and Vikram Kirloskar, vice-chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, with C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, Information Technology & Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, during the inauguration of Invest Karnataka 2022 - Global Investors’ Meet, at Palace ground in Bengaluru on November 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

1. Krishi Mela, the annual flagship event of the University of Agricultural Sciences at Bengaluru, will get going today. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will inaugurate in the presence of Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil and former Minister and MLA Krishna Byregowda. The event will be held on the Gandhi Krishi Vijnana Kendra campus of the university from 11 a.m. onwards. The event concludes on November 6 and is open to the public on all days.

2. IT-BT Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan is holding a meeting this evening with Outer Ring Road technology companies, who have often raised the issue of infrastructure hurdles.

3. Global Investors’ Meet, inaugurated at Bengaluru yesterday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continues today with more investors participating and expected to sign MoUs with the Government of Karnataka.

4. St. Joseph’s College of Commerce (Autonomous), as part of its golden jubilee celebration, is organising a programme titled Paraspara, a festival of social and cultural inclusion. There will be performances by Siddhis, Hejje mela, Manteswamy Kavya and Doddaata, among others. The event is at the college football ground from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All India Central Council of Trade Unions is holding a protest against the government backtracking on several promises made to pourakarmikas in Bengaluru, including regularisation of work.

From south Karnataka

1. District Heritage Committee meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner today at Mysuru.

2. Day 2 of Conclave on Clean Fuels being conducted by National Institute of Engineering at Mysuru.

From north Karnataka

The rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Aland has shocked the region. BSP leader Sunil Inganakal to address media in Kalaburagi on the incident.

2. Farmers are suffering due to the continued spread of lumpy skin disease and the stigma associated with it. Medicines are not easily available and they cannot sell the cattle in the market as other farmers are wary of buying them.

3. Former Minister Vinay Kulkarni, who is barred from entering Dharwad district, is set to announce his candidature at a birthday bash in neighbouring Kittur next week.

From coastal Karnataka

Palakkad division of Railways, which includes Mangaluru, offers more commercial contracts through e-auction after earning ₹12 crore in the last four months.