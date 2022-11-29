Top news developments in Karnataka on November 29, 2022

November 29, 2022 11:21 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in Delhi today for legal consultations, as the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue comes up for hearing in the Supreme Court on November 30. Meanwhile, ADGP Alok Kumar will chair a border coordination meet of police officers in Nippani in Belagavi district today.

2. Karnataka Employers’ Association is celebrating its diamond jubilee today with founder-chairman of Wipro Limited Azim Premji as chief guest. The event will be held at Hotel Conrad, Kensington Road off M.G. Road, Ulsoor from 6 p.m. onwards.

3. National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) is organising its 9th graduation day today, in which Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, T.K. Anil Kumar, will be participating as the chief guest at Convention Centre, NIMHANS, at 3 p.m.

4. Bangalore University, in association with University Law College, is organising a one-day workshop on election enrolment awareness. It was inaugurated by Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena. Prof. Dr. C. Basavaraju, Vice Chancellor of Karnataka State Law University, Hubballi, was the chief guest at Dr. H.N. Auditorium, Bangalore University premises, Jnanabharathi campus, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

5. Maharani Cluster University is celebrating Constitution Day with Justice N. Santhosh Hegde, former judge, Supreme Court of India, and former Lokayukta, participating as the chief guest. The event will be held at Kondajji Basappa Auditorium, Maharani Cluster University, Palace Road, 3 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Representatives of various industries to attend a CII workshop on new labour codes and their implementation.

From north Karnataka

1. Passing-out parade of probationary excise inspectors at Naganahalli Police Training College. Additional Excise Commissioner from Belagavi will participate as chief guest.

2. Vishwa Hindu Parishad honorary president Lingaraj Appa will address mediapersons in Kalaburagi about padayatra to Anjaneyadri Hill in Hampi.

3. CITU and mid-day meal workers’ association is holding a rally to mark 5th State-level conference in Kalaburagi.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Kota junction near the flyover on NH 66 witnesses frequent accidents due to faulty location of the flyover, say residents. Thekkattte Junction on the stretch too has become notorious.

2. Udupi DHO is today giving details on what has been planned for World AIDS Prevention Day on December 1.