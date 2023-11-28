Top news developments in Karnataka on November 28, 2023

November 28, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

The Karnataka Contractors’ Association is set to furnish documents related to alleged corruption during the erstwhile BJP regime to the Justice Nagmohan Das Committee, which has been constituted to look into allegations of commission in clearing bills of contractors. The tiger from Bandipur forest that had killed a woman was captured by the forest department staff who darted the animal today. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, Office of the Fire Adviser, GoI, and Government of Karnataka are jointly organising Municipalika - Trade Show and Conference on safe, smart and sustainable cities, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning, B.S. Suresh, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rahim Khan, will participate. The programme will be held in Tripuravasini, Palace Grounds, Mekhri Circle, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitaraman will lay foundation for upcoming residential complex “Hongirana“ for Income Tax Officers and Officials, Nagashettyhalli, Sanjaynagar Main Road, at 9.30 a.m. Shaktivahini Kannada Balaga and Karnataka Power Corporation Limited are jointly organising the 68th Kannada Rajyotsava celebration. Theatre personality and film actor Sundar Raj, will participate as the chief guest. The programme will be held at KEB Engineers’ Association, Silver Jubilee Building, Race Course Road, at 1 p.m.

From North Karnataka

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leaders say they will organise Maha Melava Rally on the first day of the winter session of state legislature in Belagavi. Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy will visit millet fields affected by drought in Ballari district. ITF Tennis Tournament will be inaugurated in Kalaburagi today. Yadgir District Administration has constituted an inquiry team to look into missing rice worth Rs. two crore from TAPCMS in Shahapur. Press meet on Nijaguna Shivayogi award function in Hubballi at 11 am

From South Karnataka

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to preside over DISHA meeting at Mysuru Zilla Panchayat premises. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K Venkatesh to attend the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Chamarajanagar and later hold a meeting with district administration officials.

From Coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur will hold a phone-in programme to address the grievances of people, 11 am. M. N. Rajendra Kumar, Chairman, South Canara District Central Cooperative Bank will address a press conference in Mangaluru, 12.30 pm. Abdul Azeem, chairman, Karnataka State Minorities Commission will visit the house of Noor Mohammed of Udupi whose wife and three children were murdered on November 12, at 10.30 am. Later he will hold a meeting at the zilla panchayat hall in Udupi to listen to the grievances of minorities and address a press conference, 1 pm.

