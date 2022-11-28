Top news developments in Karnataka on November 28, 2022

November 28, 2022 11:40 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to leave for New Delhi tomorrow. While he will meet lawyers over the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue, he is also likely to meet party president J.P. Nadda. Cabinet expansion is likely to be part of discussion, though it is now clear that it won’t fructify until the Gujarat elections to be held in December.

2. Karnataka State Disabled and Care Givers Federation is holding a protest by disabled persons and caregivers to demand increase in monthly pension for disabled persons and effective implementation of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. It will be held at Freedom Park on Seshadri Road in Gandhi Nagar from 4 p.m. onwards.

3. Multidisciplinary Constituent College for Women, Bengaluru City University, is organising its first foundation day and Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations. Minister for IT, BT and Science and Technology C.N. Ashwath Narayan will be attending the event as the chief guest. Retired IAS Officer Anil Vinayak Gokak will be the guest of honour at the event that will be held at Rotary Club Hall, 4th Main Road in Malleswaram from 11.30 a.m. onwards.

4. SELCO Foundation is hosting a Global South Summit on IIMB campus, Bannerghatta Road, from 9.30a.m. onwards.

From South Karnataka

1. Platinum jubilee celebrations of Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited will be launched by Basavaraj Bommai. The company provides indelible ink to all elections across India.

2. Inauguration of TeleICU Hub at K R Hospital in Mysuru by the Chief Minister.

3. Chief Minister to inaugurate development works, including Nugu lift irrigation project in Nanjangud.

From North Karnataka

1. As part of the national awareness campaign for pensioners, Kalaburagi administration has organised an awareness programme at Supermarket in Kalaburagi between 11 am and 4 pm.

2. Kalyana Karnataka Sene will address the press in Kalaburagi demanding removal of Hindi name boards.

3. Fans of Union minister Pralhad Joshi to donate 60 heads of cattle to needy families to mark his birthday in Hubballi at 3 pm

4. Former Minister and BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi holds meeting of supporters in Belagavi rural constituency. Says his only aim is to defeat the Congress.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Sanjeev Dobhal, Chief General Manager, Bank of Baroda, to inaugurate a kisan mela organised by the bank at College of Fisheries at Mangaluru, at 10.30 a.m.