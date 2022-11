Top news developments in Karnataka on November 27, 2022

November 27, 2022 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

1. Federation of Karnataka Valmiki Nayaka Associations will organise a programme to mark Karnataka Rajyotsava and Valmiki Jayanthi celebrations, Minister B. Sriramulu participates, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, 4 pm.

2. Inauguration of Alumni Association of Kalidasa-Sangolli Rayanna Students’ Hostel, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Niranjananandapuri Swamiji participate in the programme to be held at D. Devaraj Urs Bhavan, 2 pm.

3. Staging of Play “Navilu Purana” by Aneka at Kalagrama in Mallathahalli, 7 pm.

From North Karnataka

1. MP and Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna will participate in Kannada Rajyotsava programme at Sulepeth village in Kalaburagi.

2. Karnataka Savitribai Phule Teacher’s Association will be organising free screening of Kannada movie Savitribai Phule for teachers at a private theatre in Kalaburagi.

3. Belagavi police will start a weekly helpline to address public grievances.

From South Karnataka

1. The 12th graduation day of Amritha Vishwa Vidyapeetha to be held in Mysuru.

2. The 70th annual Mastakabhisheka to Gomateshwara at Gommatagiri near Mysuru.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. After the century-old Yakshagana mela, Sri Kateel Durgaparameshwari Prasadita Yakshagana Mandali, resorted to truncated shows from 2022-23 touring season, another century-old mela, Mandarthi Durgaparameshwari Yakshagana Mela in Udupi district with five troupes, is set to perform short duration shows.

