Top news developments in Karnataka on November 26, 2023

1. Chief Minister will participate at a programme being organised in Vidhana Soudha to mark the Constitution Day

2. Karnataka Socialist Federation is organising the birth anniversary celebrations of Karpoori Thakur and Prof. Madhu Dandavathe today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event. Rajya Sabha Member Ram Nath Thakur will participate as the guest of honour. The programme will be held in Kondajji Basappa Auditorium, Bharat Scouts and Guides Karnataka premises on Palace Road, at 10.30 a.m.

3. Karnataka Rajya Dalit Sangarsha Samiti is organising the ‘Boosa Chaluvali – 50’ convention today. Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the convention. Minister for Public Works Department, Satish Jarkiholi will release a booklet on ‘Boosa chaluvali - 50.’ The programme will be held in Bapuji Auditorium, Ground Floor, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarapark East, at 12 noon.

4. Aam Aadmi Party is celebrating its 11th Foundation Day today at B.S. Chandrasekhar Stadium, MES Ground, 36th Cross Road, 4th Block, Jayanagar at 3 p.m.

5. Mysore Civil and Social Progress Association and Lokamanya Sangha are jointly organising Constitution Day today at Sajjan Rao Circle in Visweswarapuram, at 10 a.m.

6. Bengaluru City University is celebrating Constitution Day today. BCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi will be participating as the chief guest. The event will be held at the Registrar’s office, BCU premises, Central College campus, at 10 a.m.

7. Kanchana Shree Lakshminarayana Music Academy Trust will present the second day’s Kanchan Utsav today. There will be flute recital by Ravichandra Kulur. He will be supported by Sanjeev Korti on sitar, Adamya Ramanand on mrudanga, Rahul Pophali on tabla and P. Nandakumar on Idakka at 10.30 a.m. Vocal concert by Krishnendra Wadikar. He will be accompanied by Ashwin Walawalkar on harmonium, Adarsh Shenoy, Roopak Kallurkar on tabla and Venkatesh Purohith on taala and party. The programme will be held at Aksharam, Girinagar 2nd Phase, next to Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, 8th Cross, at 5 p.m.

8. Sree Ramaseva Mandali Trust is organising Sri Vijayadasara Aradhana Mahotsav titled ‘Vijaya Vaibhav’ today between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. As part of the programme, there will be Dasavani by Muddumohan and team, Vijaya Vaibhava, dance ballet by Veena Morab and team, songs by Adithi Prahlad, flute recital by B.K. Ananthram, a vocal duet by Hiranmayee S. and Sameer V. Kulkarni and Narasimhsuladi, dance ballet by Vijayavittal Dasa troupe, Sanjaynagar. The programme will be held in S.V. Narayanaswamy Rao Memorial Hall in Nettigere Village on Kanakapura Road.

From North Karnataka

1. Constitution day is being observed in all the districts

2. Open Lawn Tennis Tournament is being held in Kalaburagi

From South Karnataka

1. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre, University of Mysore, will organise a lecture on Indian Constitution and Contemporary Indian Society

2. Mysore Medical College and Research Institute: unveiling of statute of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

3. Combing operation at Hediyala range of Bandipur is still going on to capture the tiger which killed a woman on Friday.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Justice B.M. Shyamprasad, Judge, Karnataka High Court and administrative judge of Dakshina Kannada inaugurates a district level convention of law department employees at SDM College of Law in Mangaluru, M. Ravindra Joshi, Principal District and Sessions Judge of Karnataka presides, 10 a.m.

2. Rotary Club of Mangalore Central and Rotaract Club of Mangalore City will organize 23rd annual Chinnara Utsava, a day long sports and cultural event of children of child care institutions at Canara High School premises in Mangaluru, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur inaugurates the event, 9 am.