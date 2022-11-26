Top news developments in Karnataka on November 26, 2022

November 26, 2022 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

1. A day after Election Commission of India suspended two electoral officials in relation to allegations of voter fraud and the allegedly illegal collection of voter data by a private firm in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area, the civic body has the task of examining deletions and additions in electoral rolls following reports that there were illegal deletions misusing this data.

2. Constitution Day is being celebrated today in educational and other institutions. This year, under the direction of Karnataka Governor’s Secretariat and the State government, all universities and higher educational institutions in Karnataka are focusing on the theme “Bharat: Loktantra ki Janani” (India: The Mother of Democracy). The theme has been chosen under the direction of University Grants Commission (UGC). The High Court of Karnataka, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, Karnataka Bar Council and Advocates Association, are also jointly celebrating the Constitution Day. Justice Alok Aradhe, Judge, High Court of Karnataka and President, Karnataka Judicial Academy, will be participating as the chief guests in the event on the High Court of Karnataka premises.

3. In an attempt to break stereotype and create awareness, Anwesha, a women’s rights groups, is releasing a calendar today that features 12 burns victims. The event is at Loyola Hall at St. Joseph’s University at 11 a.m.

4. Farmers’ groups, including Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association, are holding a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru in support of their demands, including fair and remunerative prices for produce.

5. Reverend Ferdinand Kittel Foundation is organising a programme to give away Rev. Kittel Awards to 10 eminent persons who have contributed to Kannada and Karnataka in various fields. The event will be held at Gandhi Bhavan, Kumara Krupa Road, at 3.30 p.m.

6. Institute of Health Management Research is organising the Digital Healthcare symposium on advancing digital health care management innovation research and entrepreneurship. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate event at Hotel Chancery Pavilion, Residency Road, at 11 a.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. A group of four to five persons have been accused of abusing, thrashing a male college student inside a private bus and forcing him to alight from the bus for travelling regularly with a girl student of another faith in Mangaluru on November 24. A case in this connection has now been filed.

2. Minister for Higher Education , Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood C. N. Ashwath Narayan will inaugurate ‘Holapu’ sports and cultural competitions organised by Kotathattu Gram Panchayat and Dr. Shivarama Karantha Foundation at Viveka High School in Kota, Udupi district. It is to observe 121 st birth anniversary of Jnanapeeth awardee Kota Shivarama Karanth, 10 a.m.

3. A 15-day khadi utsav organised by Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) begins at Lalbagh in Mangaluru today at 10 am. Traditional and modern khadi products will be displayed and sold at the utsav which will go on till December 10.

From North Karnataka

1. Yuva TieCon, conference of young entrepreneurs is being held in Dharwad from 10 a.m. onwards.

From South Karnataka

1. SJCE-Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Park and Department of Science and Technology, to conduct Startup Accelerator Program “ Acceleropreneur 2022” to promote startups in Technology, agritech, healthcare, manufacturing and education.

2. Press conference of Mysore Paints and Varnishes Ltd, manufacturers of indelible ink for all elections in India, is being held in Mysuru today.