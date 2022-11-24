Top news developments in Karnataka on November 24, 2022

November 24, 2022 11:44 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

1. Karnataka and Maharashtra leaders are engaged in a war of words yet again on the border issue, even as a case related to it is pending before the Supreme Court. While Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the government is legally ready to fight the case, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has accused the government of not paying enough attention on the issue even as the neighbouring state has upped its ante on it.

2. Political blame game continues on the alleged voter data theft in Karnataka, with both Congress and BJP having asked Election Commission of India to hold a thorough probe. The issue is unlikely to die down soon, even as experts have expressed concern that the data that may have been taken by the NGO is hard to recover.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Institute for Social Economic Change (ISEC) is organising a two-day international conference on the facets of Covid-19 on migration and informal sector workers on the institute’s premises on Dr. V.K.R.V. Rai Road, Nagarbhavi, from 9.45 a.m. Several papers are being presented on the theme today and tomorrow.

4. Chitrakala Parishath, in association with Government of Karnataka, is organising the 20th Chitra Santhe and Chitrakala Samman award function. Parishat president Dr. B.L. Shankar will give details on the Santhe to be held later this month.

5. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated expo by All India Agarbathi Manufacturers’ Association (AIAMA) in Bengaluru.

6. BGS & SJB Group of Institutions & Hospitals celebrates 14th BGS founders day & BGS Utsav 2022. Inauguration of founder’s day and BGSGIMS library by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the institution’s premises at Kengeri.

7. Ramaiah Institute of Technology is hosting an international conference on applied research in engineering sciences today, with Prof. P. Balaram, former director, IISc., as the chief guest. The seminar is on institution premises from 10.30 a.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage to conduct special lecture on tangible, intangible and natural heritage as part of World Heritage Week.

2. SDM Institute of Management Development to conduct seminar on economic growth and sustainable development.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada district administration organises walkathon from University College in Mangaluru to create awareness among people on the revision of voters’ list.

2. Amid demands for an all-night performance, more than one-and-a-half century-old Kateel Yakshagana Mela will present its shows in truncated form from November 25, for the first time. The mela will perform its first show of 2022-23 touring season in Kateel today. It will be an all-night show. The mela took the decision in view of the ban on use of loudspeakers between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. However, many Yakshagana melas continue to perform all-night shows.

From north Karnataka

1. District administration begins preparations for winter session in Belagavi, which begins on December 19.

2. Irrigation Consultation Committee (ICC) has decided to release water from Basavasagar to Narayanapur Left Bank Canal (NLBC) till end of March for rabi season crops.