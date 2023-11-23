November 23, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST

1. State Cabinet is meeting today

2. Newly-appointed Leader of Opposition R. Ashok is taking charge today

3. Department of Women and Child Development is organising a programme to present Children’s Day bravery awards. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the programme and present the awards. The programme will be held at Jawaharlal Bal Bhavan in Cubbon Park at 11 a.m.

4. Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, a unit of National Council of Science Museums, is organising the Southern India Science Drama Festival. Prakash Belawadi, actor and director, is the chief guest and will inaugurate the festival. Mamini Sawhney, Director, Museum of Art and Photography, will be the guest of honour. The programme will be held at the VITM Auditorium, on Kasturba Road, from 9.30 a.m.

5. Jain Deemed-to-be University is holding its 13th annual convocation of Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Creativity and Design, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and Sports Achievers awards at Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte, from 10 a.m.

6. B.N.M. Institute of Technology, is organising the inaugural programme of the International Conference on Advanced Material and Fluid Mechanics today. Dr. B.E. Rangaswamy, Registrar, Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi, will be the chief guest. The event will be held on the institute’s premises on 27th Cross, 12th Main Road, Banashankari II Stage, at 10 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpai and Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum will address a media conference in Kalaburagi on the revision of electoral rolls.

2. Press conference by Dalit Sangharsha Samiti State convener Arjun Bhadre in Kalaburagi.

3. Dr. Megha Kamalapurkar, president of Society of Perinatology, will address a press conference in Kalaburagi.

4. Joint Committee of Trade Unions’ leader H.V. Diwakar will address a press conference in Kalaburagi.

5. Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty will address press in Kalaburagi.

6. Former MLA and Banjara community leader P. Rajeev will address press conference in Kalaburagi.

7. Press meet by Namma Karunada Rakshana Vedike on an annual event in Yadgir.

8. Farmers to protest in front of Raitha Bhavan in Belagavi demanding that the government reserve it only for activities related to farmers.

From south Karnataka

1. Ministry of MSME, GoI and District Industries Centre, Mysuru will hold a programme on vendor development and industrial exhibition.

2. Press conference by Kodagu Deputy Commissioner.

3. Press conference by Mysuru district Congress unit.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Press meet by Karnataka Rajya Hindu Jaatra Vyaparastara Sangha, Press Club, 11 am.

2. Press Conference by Sridhar Gowda, president of endosulfan victims’ association, Press Club, 11.15 am.