Top news developments in Karnataka on November 23, 2022

November 23, 2022 11:13 am | Updated 11:19 am IST

1. The political slugfest over the alleged voter data theft continues, with BJP as well as Congress seeking probe by the Election Commission of India. While opposition Congress has been alleging that an NGO (Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust) was used to collect data with the involvement of the ruling dispensation to be used ahead of polls, the ruling party has alleged that it was in 2017 while Congress was in power that the NGO was first roped in and given powers beyond what is permissible under rules.

2. Department of Religious Endowments is organising a programme to send off the second batch of pilgrims of Bharath Gaurav Kashi Darshan. Minister for Muzrai, Haj and Waqf, Shashikala Jolle, to preside over the function. Chairperson of Karnataka Forest Development Corporation Tara Anuradha will be participating in the function on Platform No. 8, Sangolli Rayanna Railway station at 12.45 p.m.

3. Karnataka BJP continues its Jana Sampark Yatre, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor B.S. Yediyurappa participating in public programmes in Davangere and Chitradurga districts today. The Yatre, marked by public meetings across constituencies, is aimed at highlighting achievements of the government. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has completed its Karnataka leg, JD(S) is continuing its Pancharatna Yatre in Chikkaballapur district. Yatres (walking across the State) are the rage in Karnataka ahead of Assembly elections in 2023.

From coastal Karnataka

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will meet senior police officials in Mangaluru today in view of the recent terror threat following a mild-intensity explosion in a moving autorickshaw, along with Director General Police and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood. The Minister will also meet the injured auto rickshaw driver Purushottama Poojary who is recovering at a private hospital in the city.

From north Karnataka

1. KLE KAHER university to organise science exhibition for students in Belagavi.

2. Nakod Memorial Trust will today announce their plans for the national music festival in Hubballi.

3. S. Angara, Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport, to meet Ballari DC and CEO on the projects to be taken up by Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation.

From south Karnataka

NCC units in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar to plant 2,000 saplings to mark 75 years of Independence.