November 22, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:34 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will review implementation of poll guarantee schemes today

2. Bengaluru Kambala committee is holding a press conference today to brief on the Bengaluru Kambala to be held from November 25.

3. Karnataka Science and Technology Academy, Department of Science and Technology, GoK, is organising a national conference on ‘Climate resilience and sustainable development’ today. Minister for Science and Technology and Minor Irrigation, GoK, N.S. Boseraju, will inaugurate. Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary to Government and Development Commissioner, GoK, Dr. Ekroop Caur, Secretary to Government, Department of Electronics, Information and Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology, GoK, S. Brindha, General Manager, NABARD, will be the guest of honour. The event will be held on the Academy premises, in Prof. U R Rao Vijnana Bhavana, Horticultural Science College Entrance, GKVK Campus, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road, Doddabettahalli, at 10.30 a.m.

4. Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, is organising a programme to mark anemia-free Karnataka. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to inaugurate. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao , Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr. Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj S. Horatti will participate. The programme will be held in Jnanajyothi Auditorium, Central College, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, at 11 a.m.

5. Directorate of Physical Education, Bangalore University is organising the inaugural ceremony of the 58th Inter Collegiate Athletic Championship 2023-24 today. Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University Dr. Jayakara S.M. will inaugurate. Sheik Latheef, Registrar, Bangalore University, Dr. C. Srinivas, Registrar (Evaluation), Bangalore University and Dr. Sunitha M., Finance Officer, Bangalore University will be the chief guests. The programme will be held in Sports Authority of India premises, Jananabharathi campus, 10.30 a.m.

6. Jain Deemed-to-be University is holding its 13th annual convocation of Ph.D, faculty of commerce, faculty of engineering, at Prestige Shrihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte, from 10 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Tourism Minister H. K. Patil to hold a meeting of stake holders and officers about exploring opportunities in tourism in north Karnataka, in Vijayapura at 10 a.m.

2. District-level youth fest will be inaugurated at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College of Arts and Commerce in Kalaburagi.

3. Janata Parivar Student Organisation leader Siraj Shabadi will address a media conference in Kalaburagi.

4. Annual sports meet of Hubballi Dharwad Police commissionerate begins in Hubballi.

From south Karnataka

1. Seminar on Recent Advances in Space by Mandya University, ISRO scientist to participate.

2. Press conference by Vidyavardhaka First Grade College.

3. Minister for Social Welfare H. C. Mahadevappa to hold discussions with officials on implementation of various projects.

From coastal Karnataka

1. B. Y. Vijayendra, president of Karnataka unit of BJP, will address party workers in Mangaluru, 11.30 a.m.

2. A five-day Mangaluru Sangeethotsava 2023, which will feature a series of Carnatic music concerts, organized by Sangeetha Parishath of Mangaluru, will begin at Ramakrishna mutt in Mangaluru. Geetha Ramanand of Bengaluru will present a veena concert at 5.15 p.m. as the inaugural concert.