Top news developments in Karnataka on November 22, 2022

November 22, 2022 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

1. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast accused Mohammed Shariq was “influenced by a terror organisation that has a global presence.” The focus of investigation is now on the nature of this link. National Investigative Agency (NIA) is expected to soon take over this case given its inter-state and possibly international ramifications.

2. With Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka stating that no authority other than Election Commission can hold an inquiry into the alleged voter data theft scam, the one announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stands nullified. Stepping up attack, Congress has said that it will next approach the Central Election Commission demanding a high level probe. Meanwhile, Regional Commissioner’s report is on the issue to CEO is awaited.

3. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to hold a meeting on border dispute with legal experts today in the light of Maharashtra case coming up in the Supreme Court.

4. NIMHANS and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities are jointly organising national level art exhibition cum sales by persons with disabilities at Chitrakala Parishat. The exhibition to be inaugurated today will continue till November 27 from 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. As KIADB has announced its intent to acquire land in Nanjangud rural to develop and expand the industrial area, farmers and activists have setup a temporary exhibition at Hadinaru village highlighting the biodiversity of the area and the imperatives of opposing KIADB’s move.

2. Mysuru District level Police Sports meet Inauguration will be held today.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Tejaswi Surya, national president, BJP Yuva Morcha, inaugurates BJP Yuva Morcha’s State executive committee meeting in Manipal, 10 a.m.

2. Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, will speak at the Sarva Dharma Sammelana in Dharmasthala, at 5 pm

From North Karnataka

1. RDPR University at Hubballi is set to announce Swagrama fellowship programme today to develop models of sustainable villages.