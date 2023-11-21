November 21, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:09 am IST

1. Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti writes to the Chief Minister and other Ministers to take steps to reduce the number of protests in front of Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi during the forthcoming winter session of the legislature.

2. Toyota Kirloskar Motors will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Karnataka today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumara and Industries Minister M. B. Patil are participating, Taj West End, Race Course Road, 5.30 p.m.

3. Department of Fisheries, Government of Karnataka, is celebrating World Fisheries Day today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the programme in Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, at 1 p.m.

4. Newly-appointed BJP State president B. Y. Vijayendra is visiting the party office in Malleswaram in Bengaluru today

5. JD(S) leaders are holding a press conference today in Bengaluru

From north Karnataka

1. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda will hold a meeting at Ballari Zilla Panchayat office to review his department’s progress in Ballari, 2 p.m.

2. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar will hold a public grievance meeting in the office of Bidar Superintendent of Police at 5 pm.

3. Ravindra Shabadi, Prabhulinga Mahagaonkar and other Lingayat leaders associated with the Forum of Pro-Basava Organisations will address a media conference in Raichur.

4. Hamali workers to stage protest seeking fulfilment of various demands in Hubballi at 11.30 a.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy to review drought relief work in Maddur and Malavalli taluks.

2. Central Sericultural Research and Training Institute (CSRTI) Director Dr. Gandhi Doss to address media on the issue of cocoon crop stability.

From coastal Karnataka

1. In its preparation for the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will hold ‘prashikshana varga’ (a workshop) for presidents and members of city municipal councils of Mangaluru and Shivamogga divisions at Sanghaniketan, the regional RSS headquarters in Mangaluru. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada inaugurates the workshop.

2. Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists will hold its fourth district-level annual conference at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru. Shivananda Tagadoor, president, Karnataka Union of Working Journalists will preside over the event.

