Top news developments in Karnataka on November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022

1. National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to take charge of the autorickshaw blast case in Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district, which police suspect is an act of terror. Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), who is in Mangaluru in connection with the investigation, says that relatives of the injured passenger (Mohammed Shariq) have been called to the city on Monday to help with the investigation and to identify Shariq.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate Karnataka Minority Development Corporation Bhavan at No. 39-821, Subedar Chatram Road, at 5 p.m.

3. Sindhi College is organising a national conference on ‘NEP 2020 and its impact on quality in higher education - a progressive step towards excellence’. Prof. B Thimme Gowda, Vice Chairman of Karnataka State Higher Secondary Council, will be the chief guest. Dr. M.S. Shyam Sundar, Advisor, National Assessment and Accreditation Council, Bengaluru, will deliver the keynote address, at the college auditorium, Hebbal Kempapura, from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

4. Beyond Forms and Plain, an art exhibition by Manjunath Honnapura, will be held from today till November 27 at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumarakrupa Road, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Valedictory of 41st course of International School of Milling Technology at CFTRI and distribution of certificates to students.

2. Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports to conduct a week-long workshop in Chamarajanagar on tribal art forms.

From north Karnataka

Anilkumara, Preenu Yadav emerge winners of Hubballi half-marathon on November 20.

From coastal Karnataka

Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj lays foundation stone for a project in Dharmasthala to supply drinking water to Dharmasthala town.