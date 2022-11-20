Top news developments in Karnataka on November 20, 2022

November 20, 2022 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST

1. Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood says the low-intensity blast in an autorickshaw that injured two people in Mangaluru on Saturday is “not accidental but an act of terror intended to cause serious damage.” He says police are investigating into it with central agencies.

2. Three arrests have so far been made in the alleged voter data theft scandal that has stirred a big controversy in Karnataka ahead of elections next year. The latest arrest is that of Kempegowda, one of the director of Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust, that allegedly illegally collected personal data from voters in the guise of voter awareness campaign. His brother and co-founder of the NGO, Ravi Kumar, is on the run. Earlier the police had arrested Dharanesh and Renuka Prasad in connection with the case. While Congress has been accusing the BJP of being complicit in the scam in an attempt to tamper with electoral rolls, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has denied the allegations and said that it was Congress that had first roped in this NGO for voter awareness campaign back in 2017.

3. Today is the stage debut of “Real Dreams of Tipu” in Mysuru which the playwright says will “unmask” the 18th century ruler. Though MLA Tanvir Sait and others had sought to bring a stay from the court on the grounds that the play was a distortion of history and fuels hatred against minorities, nothing has transpired as of now on that front.

4. Tribal Youth Exchange programme is being inaugurated by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot today in Bengaluru and will be attended by Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda. The event is at Yavanika, State Youth Centre on Nrupathunga Road, from 4 p.m. onwards.

5. Nadasurabhi Cultural Association’s 29th annual music festival will feature vocal duet by Malladi Brothers from 6 p.m. at Golden Jubilee Block, St. John’s Medical College campus, Koramangala.

6. Sri Thyagaraja Gana Sabha Trust is organising a vocal concert by Srihari Bhat. The event will be held at Balamohan Vidya Mandira, 19th B Main Road, 1st K Block, Rajajinagar, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. BJP to hold massive rally of Scheduled Tribes in Ballari. Party’s national president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa are among the leaders who are going to address the rally. The rally is being organised by former Minister B. Sriramulu.

From South Karnataka

1. Congress protest against threat to Priyank Kharge and Tanvir Sait in Mysuru.

2. Minister S.T. Somashekar to participate in 63rd Cooperative Week celebrations in Mysuru.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri will address the valedictory of two-day festival of the students of Kannada medium schools in Mangaluru at 3 p.m.