Top news developments in Karnataka on November 2, 2023

November 02, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

1. A day after Kannada Rajyotsava was celebrated on November 1, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will today flag off ‘Karnataka Sambhrama - 50’ Jyothi Yathra in Hampi to mark the beginning of a year-long celebrations of 50 years of renaming the state as Karnataka. His programme includes lighting the Karnataka Jyothi lamp which had been lit by the then Chief Minister Devaraj Urs 50 years ago in Hampi to mark the renaming of the state.

2. BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and former Ministers and MLAs of the BJP will speak today on their programme to highlight the alleged failures of the Congress government in the State. They have been making allegations of corruption and slow down of developmental works, besides predicting early fall of the government.

3. The first convocation of the Maharani Cluster University will be held today. Prof. B. Balaram, scientist and former Director, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will deliver the convocation address. Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education and Pro-Chancellor of Maharani Cluster University, and Prof. L. Gomathi Devi, Vice Chancellor of Maharani Cluster University, will participate. Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor, will preside over the event that will be held in Jnanajyothi Auditorium, Bengaluru City University Campus at 11 a.m.

4. Inauguration of an exhibition of full-scale model of Chandraayan-3 by Dr. Veeramuthuvel, project director, Chandraayan 3, U.R. Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO, Bengaluru, will be held at Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Kasturba Road, 11 a.m.

5. The 53rd Music Conference — Karnataka Haridasa Vaibhava academic session — will feature Sulaadi of Haridasa by Vinay Sharva S.R.; Haridasa compositions in film music by Lakshni Nagaraj, Chilakunda, from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; talent promotion concert - violin solo by Kushal Boddupalli, mrudanga by Swaroop Rao T. and ghata by Abhay Adithya R.R. and team, from 4.15 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.; vocal concert by Kunnakudi Balamurali Krishna and party, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Gayana Samaja premises on K.R. Road.

6. The 30th annual music festival organised by the Nadasurabhi Cultural Association will feature a vocal concert by Amritha Murali and party today. The programme will be held in Hall No. 1, Golden Jubilee Block, Entrance from Gate 2, St. John’s Medical College campus in Koramangala from 6 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Karnataka Digital Economy Mission to hold 2nd edition of Mysuru Blues as part of Beyond Bengaluru initiative to promote startups.

From North Karnataka

1. Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil to review his department’s works at Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Ballari.

2. RSS women’s wing has announced that it will hold Shakti Sanchaya, women’s conference in Belagavi on November 5.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur inspects the progress of Padil-Pumpwell road widening project taken up by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. The road connects National Highway 66 (Kasaragod-Mangaluru-Udupi) with National Highway 75 (Mangaluru-Bengaluru) and it is gateway to Mangaluru city from Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highway.