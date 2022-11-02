Top news developments in Karnataka on November 2, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Invest Karnataka 2022 - Global Investors’ Meet, at Palace ground, in Bengaluru on November 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Global Investors Meet was inaugurated virtually in Bengaluru by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The flagship annual event of Karnataka, aimed at attracting investments to the State, is expected to draw over ₹5 lakh crore in investments, with a significant portion going beyond Bengaluru. The event will be attended by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Shobha Karandlaje, A. Narayanaswamy, among others. The event will be held at Bangalore Palace ground from 10 a.m. onwards.

2. Rains are back in Bengaluru as the northeast monsoon enveloped south-interior Karnataka districts. Met Department has predicted more rains till the weekend.

3. Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is distributing bee boxes, bee colonies and equipment, besides subsidy, to 372 beneficiaries under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation programme. KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar will participate in the programme at KVIC premises in Vijinapura, Dooravani Nagar.

4. Government of Karnataka, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan are jointly organising inauguration of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan State office, Karnataka and Regional Office, Southern States. Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda to inaugurate at Guru Nanak Bhavan, Vasant Nagar, at 4 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. AAP State president Prithvi Reddy to visit Mangaluru and meet mediapersons today.

2. Cyclists Jagadeesh Kulal and Shrinidhi Shetty to be felicitated in Mangaluru on completing their 3,500-km bicycle expedition to Gulmarg in Kashmir to promote organ donation, Moti Mahal, at 4 p.m.

From south Karnataka

National Institute of Engineering will conduct a conclave on clean fuels in Mysuru. Experts from across the industry and officials, including member of Working Group on Biofuels, GoI, will participate.

From north Karnataka

1. Dalit Rights Movement convener Mahesh Rathod to visit Kalaburagi and discuss implementation of SC and Atrocities Act.

2. Karnataka State Tribes Protection Committee president Arjun Jamadar to address a media conference in Kalaburagi on issuing of caste certificates to Naikad Talwar community members.

3. Ballari district In-charge Minister B. Sriramulu to visit LLC (Low Level Canal) of Tungabhadra to take stock of repair work.