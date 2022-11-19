Top news developments in Karnataka on November 19, 2022

November 19, 2022 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

1. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is in Bengaluru today and will be visiting Kempegowda International Airport’s train halt station. The trains between various parts of the city and airport have had poor patronage. Railway enthusiasts hope that the Minister would speak on the suburban railway project which is progressing at a sluggish pace, despite assurance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it will be completed in 40 months.

2. The alleged voter data theft by an NGO authorised by the BBMP to voter awareness campaigns in Bengaluru continues to gather political storm, with Congress leaders expected to raise further questions on it.

3. Department of Municipal Administration is organising a national workshop to mark World Toilet Day. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the event through video conferencing at Hotel Lalit Ashok on Kumarakrupa Road from 10 a.m. onwards.

4. Chanakya University, which has its focus on Indian knowledge systems, will be officially inaugurated today. Manjul Bhargava, Professor, Princeton University, USA, will be the chief guest, Minister for Higher Education Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N, and Infosys Foundation founder Dr. Sudha Murthy will be the guests of honour. The event is at Jnana Jyothi auditorium, Palace Road, from 5 p.m. onwards.

5. Karnataka Child Rights Observatory, in association with UNICEF, is organising a State-level child rights parliament today. The event will be attended by MLA Sowmya Reddy, Chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Nagana Gowda, MLA N.L. Narendra Babu. The event will be held at the Indian Social Institute in Benson Town from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6. Directorate of Child Protection is organising a programme to mark International Adoption Month, for promotion of legal adoption, with a meet of adoptive parents and prospective adoptive parents. It will be held at Jawahar Bal Bhavan auditorium, Kasturba Road, Cubbon Park, 11 a.m. onwards.

7. St. Joseph’s College of Commerce (Autonomous) is holding the closing ceremony of golden jubilee celebrations. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Archbishop of Bangalore Dr. Peter Machado will be participating as chief guests. The programme will be held at St. Joseph College of Commerce premises, Brigade Road, from 11.30 a.m. onwards.

8. Azim Premji University is organising a public lecture by scholar and author Makarand R. Paranjpe, Professor of English at Jawaharlal Nehru University. He will speak on ‘The University of the Future’. The programme will be held at NIMHANS Auditorium, Hall 3, Hosur Road, from 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

9. NITTE Meenakshi Institute of Technology is holding its twelfth graduation day 2022. Dr. Vidyashankar S., Vice Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technical University, Belagavi, will be the chief guest and deliver the graduation day address. Dr. N.R. Shetty, Chancellor, Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi, will be the guest of honour. Venue: institute premises in Govindpura, Gollahalli, Yelahanka from 11 a.m. onwards.

10. Sri Vinayaka Mitra Mandali is organising Karthika Deepotsava at Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali, 1st Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar at 6.30 p.m. As part of the programme, there will be a rangoli competition for women. at 3 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai unveils statue of Kedambady Ramayya Gowda, who had revolted against British administration in 1837, at Bavutagudda.

2. B. C. Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, inaugurates a two-day festival of students of Kannada medium schools organised by Keshava Smruthi Samvardhana Samithi. Mahesh Joshi, president, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, will be the guest at Sanghaniketan, Mannagudda, 11 a.m. He will also interact with teachers.

From south Karnataka

1. Agriculture Minister to review crop damage and compensation paid so far in Mandya district.

2. Mysuru DC’s rural stay program in H.D. Kote to resolve grievances of local community, Revenue Minister R. Ashok to participate.

3. Chamarajanagar district in-charge Minister V.Somanna to review development works and preparations for CM’s scheduled visit to Chamarajanagar in December.

4. MCC officials and Mysuru MP to inspect the work on the project to install LED streetlights with underground cabling along the 42-km Outer Ring Road.

From north Karnataka

Dalit Sena and Manav Bandutva Vedike will stage protest in Kalaburagi to demand that the State Government constitute a committee to research on the meaning of word ‘Hindu’. Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi’s comments on the word ‘Hindu’ had led to a political slugfest.