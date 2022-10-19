Top news developments in Karnataka on October 19, 2022

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several other leaders of BJP participate in the Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Aurad in Bidar district on Tuesday, October 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: T GOPICHAND

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Political activity among all parties has picked up in Karnataka as elections scheduled in mid-2023 draws near. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai continues his Jana Sankalpa Yatre, travelling today in parts of Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts. This is part of his tour of various districts to gauge people’s mood. He has been countering allegations made by Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi in his speeches.

2. Janata Dal (Secular), in a bid to strengthen its base in Old Mysore region ahead of elections, is holding a two-day consultation to chalk out strategies. The consultation begins in Mysuru today.

3. Dr K.P. Ashwini, a Dalit scholar hailing from Kurabarahalli village, Kolar district, has been appointed as ‘Special Repporeteur’ for UNHRC. She is the first Asian woman appointed to the UNHRC.

4. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research is celebrating its foundation day with focus on agricultural insect resources. Dr. T.R. Sharma, Deputy Director General (Crop Science), ICAR, New Delhi, will be participating as the Chief guest. Dr. S.C. Dubey, Assistant Director General (Plant Protection and Biosafety), ICAR, New Delhi, will be the guest of honour at the event at ICAR-NBAIR premises in Yelahanka at 10 a.m.

5. The Department of Geology, Bangalore University, and the Karnataka Association for the Advancement of Science are jointly observing International Geodiversity Day. Dr. S. Ravi, Deputy Director General, Geological Survey of India, Karnataka and Goa Regions, will inaugurate. The event will be held at the Department of Geology, Bangalore University premises, at 11 a.m.

6. National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, are hosting an in-house curated exhibition, “Celebration of solitude and humanity - Yusuf Arakkal”, a retrospective on NGMA premises, No. 49, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, Vasant Nagar from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Malini Parthasarathy, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Pvt Ltd, to deliver M V Kamath endowment lecture on ‘Retaining public interest in journalism in digital age’ organised by Manipal Institute of Communication in Manipal, 11 a.m.

2. College of Fisheries in Mangaluru to observe World Food Day- 2022 and workshop on fish and fishery products for alleviating malnutrition and hunger, current trends and future prospects. V. Abhishek, Project Director, District Urban Development Cell and also Commissioner, Pilikula Development Authority, inaugurates, at 10 a.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Minister for IT and BT Ashwath Narayan to participate in a CEO conclave as part of the Big Tech Show 2022 to create a road map for taking forward the IT industry in Mysuru.

From North Karnataka

1. After the horrific incident of a woman’s body being found mauled by stray dogs at Ganagapura in Kalaburagi district, the focus is on the practice of leaving mentally unstable people in the holy place. The district administration is creating public awareness on the practice.