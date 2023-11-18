November 18, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

1. A day after R. Ashok was picked as Leader of Opposition for the Legislative Assembly, ahead of Winter session at Belagavi set to start on December 4, dissidence simmers in the saffron party over the choice. The most vocal of dissident has been former Union Minister and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. He has raised questions on poor representation for north Karnataka, where the party enjoys considerable support.

2. Synergia Foundation, a Bengaluru-based strategic think tank, will hold its ninth conclave from today till November 19, in partnership with the National Security Advisory Board and Tata Consultancy Services. The event at Taj West End will, among others, feature Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of Air Staff ACM V.R. Chaudhari and Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan.

3. UBUNTU Consortium of Women Entrepreneurs’ Associations, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development and Facilitation Office and Department of Commerce and Industries, are jointly organising a national women entrepreneurs’ conference today. Inaugural session will have Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as chief guest. Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries M.B. Patil will be the special guest of honour, from 10 a.m. onwards. Valedictory session and awards presentation ceremony will have Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot as chief guest. Event is at Hotel Radisson Blu, 4 p.m.

4. Nightingale Medical Trust is celebrating its 25th anniversary with Capt G.R. Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan, as the chief guest.. Dr. Shalini Chandrashekhar Nooyi, Principal and Dean, Ramaiah Medical College, and Dr. Uma Nambiar, CEO, Bagchi Parthasarathy Hospital, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, will participate as the guests of honour. The event will be held at Hotel Royal Orchid in Domlur from 10.30 a.m.

5. R.V. Institute of Management is holding its graduation day of 2021-23 batch today. Nishit Jain, Special Advisor Asia, EFMD Global, New Delhi, will be the chief guest. Dr. N.R. Bhanumurthy, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru, will be the chief guest - Academia. K.A. Sujit Chandan, trustee, RSST and Chairman, Governing Body, RVIM, will be the guest of honour. The programme will be held in the auditorium, R.V. Dental College, in J.P. Nagar, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

6. Association of People with Disability, Policy Advocacy and Government Interface, Disability Awareness for School Children, are jointly organising the Children Inclusive Summit. Naganna Gowda, Chairperson, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Bengaluru, will be the chief guest. The summit will be held in Palana Bhavana, Nandidurga Road, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

7. Samudaya, a troupe dedicated to theatre and cultural activism, is holding a seminar in Bengaluru. It will be presided over by writer G. Ramakrishna. PoetMudnakudu Chinnaswamy will deliver the keynote address. It will be followed by a poets’ meet, at Sauharda, No 1, I Cross, CSI Compound (near Subbaiah Circle), Mission Road, Bengaluru.

From south Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to inaugurate state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities of ITC IndiVision Ltd at Kadakola on the outskirts of Mysuru.

2. Karnataka Sugarcane Farmers Cultivators’ Association to meet Chief Minister at his residence in Mysuru to discuss farmers’ problems.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Speaker U.T. Khader visited Yemmekere swimming pool in Mangaluru this morning to hear local residents’ demand for a playground.

2. Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna will be at the State-level cooperation week celebrations by SCDCC Bank, Urva Cricket Ground near Urva Market in Mangaluru.

3. MAHE is holding its convocation at KMC Greens, Manipal, at 3 pm.

From north Karnataka

Upa Lokayukta Justice Phaneendra will hold public grievance meet at Yadgir from 10.30 onwards today.