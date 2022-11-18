Top news developments in Karnataka on November 18, 2022

November 18, 2022 11:18 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

1. The three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 concludes today, with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal among others participating. Many MOUs will be signed and unicorn awards distribution ceremony will be held at the event which saw participation of delegates and companies from across the world.

2. Union Minister Piyush Goyal will deliver the keynote address at a workshop on ‘Startups and Entrepreneurship: Vision India @2047’ at Hotel Taj, M.G. Road, 1 p.m.

3. The political storm over alleged data theft by an NGO authorised to hold door-to-door voter awareness campaign is expected to gather pace, with opposition Congress insisting that it was done in collusion with the ruling BJP and its ministers. Election Commission has ordered an inquiry.

4. Janata Dal (Secular) is set to launch its Pancharatna Yatre today at Mulbagal. It is expected to announce candidates for 90 seats for Assembly elections in 2023.

5. Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) is organising a national seminar on strategies for accelerated job creation today. Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the seminar through video conferencing. The programme will be held at XIME premises in Electronics City, Phase II from 9.20 a.m.

6. As part of The Barefoot College Tilonia’s golden jubilee programme, former Governor of West Bengal Gopalkrishna Gandhi will be in conversation with Bunker Roy on ‘Working for a better world’ at Bangalore International Centre, Teri Complex, 2nd Stage, 4th Main, 2nd Cross, Domlur, near Domlur Club, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

7. Nadasurabhi Cultural Association’s 29th annual music festival will feature vocal recital by Ramakrishna Murthy at Golden Jubilee Block, St. John’s Medical College campus, Koramangala, from 6 p.m. onwards

8. Karnataka Gaanakala Parishat’s ongoing 51st senior music scholars and 33rd young music scholars State-level convention will feature demonstration on raagas of Thyagaraja krithis by Dr. R.N. Srilatha, at 11.45 a.m., followed by violin solo by Mysore N. Karthik at 4.15 p.m and vocal recital by Manasi Prasad. The event is at Patti Auditorium, N.R. Colony, Srirama Mandira.

From south Karnataka

1. Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association is holding a press conference in Mysuru today highlighting their demands on price fixation.

2. Safai Karmachari Commission chairman to hold discussions with sanitation workers attached to KR Hospital on issues related to their working conditions.

3. Chamarajanagar district in-charge Minister V. Somanna to meet farmers and agriculture department officials to resolve issues related to agriculture and farmers

From coastal Karnataka

1. S.T. Somashekar, Minister for Cooperation, inaugurates 69 th All India Cooperative Week in Mangaluru. G. T. Deve Gowda, chairman, Karnataka State Cooperative Federation and MLA presides, 10 a.m.

2. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the 30 th convocation of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Manipal at 2 pm. Earlier, he will inaugurate the new building of Manipal School of Architecture and Planning on the MAHE campus.

3. Yakshanandana organisation of Mangaluru will announce a week-long Yakshagana performances.

From north Karnataka

Transport Minister B. Sriramulu to share details today about scheduled tribes’ rally in Ballari planned on Sunday.