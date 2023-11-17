November 17, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST

1. The BJP is set to hold state executive meeting, in the presence of central observers, to elect a Leader of Opposition, six months after the formation of the new government. The party recently appointed B.Y. Vijayendra as the new chief of the State unit ending months of speculation.

2. A day after hurling cash-for-post allegation against Chief Minister’s son Yathindra — strongly denied by the Chief Minister — JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy is expected to continue his attack.

3. University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru is organising it’s annual agricultural fair, Krishi Mela 2023, from today till November 20. It is open to all. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Member of Parliament D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda will participate in the programme to be held on Gandhi Krishi Vijnana Kendra (GKVK) campus, at 11 a.m.

4. ISTE Student Chapter and Department of Mechanical Engineering, B.N.M. Institute of Technology, are organising a talk on “Continued learning for Corporate requirements” by Dr. Mahesh N.S., associate vice-president, consultant and professional trainer, Astutix Learning Private Limited, Bengaluru. The programme will be held in Seminar Hall, A215 Auditorium Building, BNMIT premises, 27th Cross, 12th Main Road, Banashankari II Stage, at 2 p.m.

5. Dr. S. Vidyashankara Samskruthika Pratistana is organising Vidyashankara award and Vidyashankara Purskara presentation ceremony. Kannada writer Dr. K. Marulasiddappa will inaugurate. The event will be held in Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, Ravindra Kalakshetra complex, J.C. Road, at 6 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah commences 2-day tour of Mysuru district.

2. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha to hold a press meet today to ask political parties to focus on real issues of farmers.

From coastal Karnataka

Udupi in-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar to visit the house of Udupi murder victims, later to visit Gangolli harbour fire accident site today. Investigation into the case in which four of a family were killed continues after the accused was arrested.

From north Karnataka

Satish Jarkiholi to review drought relief works in Belagavi district at ZP hall at 11 a.m.