Top news developments in Karnataka on November 17, 2022

November 17, 2022 11:23 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

1. In an early morning press conference attended by Randeep Singh Surjewala, Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar among others, leaders of Congress have alleged “fraud, impersonation, stealing voter data” by an NGO (Chilume Educational & Rural Development Institute) which was authorised by the BBMP to create voter awareness in all constituencies in Bengaluru. Congress has alleged that, through the NGO, the BJP in Karnataka is corrupting the election process and sought the resignation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others including BBMP commissioner Tushar Giri Nath and Higher Education Minister C.S. Ashwath Narayan. It has said that the people working for the NGO, claiming to be Booth Level Officers, were collecting personal data from voters. The BBMP, in a press release on Thursday, had said that permission given to the NGO to do house-to-house campaign, had been withdrawn and appealed to people not to give any information to representatives of the NGO.

2. Bengaluru Tech Summit-2022, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continues at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, attended by delegates from across the globe.

3. Various government agencies in Bengaluru Urban District jointly organised a road accident prevention event this morning with K. Srinivas, Deputy Commissioner, and Sangappa, Chief Executive Officer, Bengaluru Urban District, as guests. Dr. M.A. Saleem, Additional Director and Special Commissioner (Traffic), was chief guest at Kanteerava Stadium.

4. Centre For Secular Democracy, Paraspara and Bengaluru Bearys are jointly organising B.A. Moideen memorial talk on “Muslims in Karnataka’s politics - Past, present and future”, by Dr. Muzaffar Assadi, Dean, Art faculty and HoD Political Science and Public administration, Mysuru University. The event is at Salar auditorium, Daily Salar Building, Near Modi Masjid (Indian Express circle), Chikka Bazar Road, Shivajinagar from 6.30 p.m.

4. Kannada Sahitya Parishat is installing the statue of Kannada Bhuvaneshwari on its premises in Chamarajpet. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates the programme at 6.30 p.m.

5. Sapna Book House is organising a programme to launch the Kannada and English versions of the book Strengthening of Democracy - Thoughts of a common man. Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah to release the book at J.P. Auditorium, Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Technology, Outer Ring Road, Nagarbhavi, 11 a.m.

6. Nadasurabhi Cultural Association’s 29th annual music festival will feature violin duet by Lalgudi GJR Krishnan and Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi and party, at Hall No. 1, Golden Jubilee Block, St. John’s Medical College campus, Koramangala, from 6 p.m. onwards.

7. Karnataka Gaanakala Parishat’s 51st senior music scholars and 33rd Young Music scholars state-level convention. The second day’s programme features vocal recital by Dileep Simha and party, 3 p.m.; flute recital by G. Ravikiran and party, vocal concert by S. Shankar and party, 7 p.m.; Venue: Patti Auditorium, N.R. Colony, Srirama Mandira.

8. Ranga Samsthana, Bengaluru is presenting Naadu-Nudi Geeta Gayana programme. Songs will be rendered by Upasana Mohan, Narahari Dixit, Nagachandrika Bhat, Pratiba Nandan, Nithyasri S, Aparna Prasanna. The programme will be held at Sri Hombegowda Pre University College, Gayathri Nagar from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. Manava Bandhutva Vedike divisional convener Sanjay Makal to hold a press meet today about Satish Jarkiholi’s statements in the recent times that have stirred a controversy.

2 Farmers’ protest in Bagalkot district continues to demand higher prices for sugarcane.

3. Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission headed by Jayaprakash Hegde to visit Koppal district as part of its study/survey of backward classes.

From South Karnataka

1. Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society and Kodagu Zilla Panchayat to conduct teachers training in the run up to the National Children’s Science Congress to be held later in the year.

2. Mandya district in charge minister Gopalaiah to participate in inauguration of development projects in Malavalli.

3. Sessions and valedictory of All India Senior Citizens Confederation

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao inaugurates Udupi district police sports meet,

