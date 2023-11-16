November 16, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

1. In a new controversy, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra of demanding money for postings based on a video that purportedly shows Mr. Yathindra talking on the phone, on the sidelines of a programme, asking the person on the other end to give postings to ‘only those recommended’. This comes a day after the ruling Congress accused Mr. Kumaraswamy of drawing power directly from an electric pole, thereby ‘stealing’ power’, for Deepavali lighting in his house. An FIR has been filed by Bescom against Mr. Kumaraswamy.

2. Bengaluru-based Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said that the cryogenic upper stage of the LVM3 M4 launch vehicle, which launched India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, has made an uncontrolled re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere on November 15.

3. Department of Information and Public Relations and Karnataka Media Academy are jointly organising a seminar on “Media in the Age of artificial intelligence” on the occasion of National Press Day. K.V. Prabhakar, Media Adviser to Chief Minister, and Jayaram N., Secretary to Government, Department of Information and Public Relations and ex-officio Chairman, Karnataka Media Academy, will inaugurate. Hemant N. Nimbalkar, Commissioner, Information and Public Relations Department, will preside over the programme, which will be held in Sulochana Auditorium, Vartha Soudha, Department of Information and Public Relations, Infantry Road, 11.30 a.m. onwards.

4. Forum of Women Entrepreneurs is celebrating Women’s Entrepreneurship Day. Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director of Industries and Commerce, will be the chief guest. Karthik Tallam, Consulate of Cambodia, and P.L. Sreedevi, Southern Regional Head, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts, will be guests of honour. Rupa Rani, president of FOWE, will preside over the event that will be held in Tally Hall, FKCCI premises on Kempegowda Road, from 10 a.m. onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Kannada Sahitya Parishat is organising Sri Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Endowment award presentation ceremony and book release programme today. Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism H.K. Patil present the award to Prof. Tejasvi Venkappa Kattimani, Vice-Chancellor of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh. The programme will be held in Sri Krishnaraja Parishat Mandira, Kannada Sahitya Parishat on Pampa Mahakavi Road in Chamarajpet at 5.30 p.m.

6. Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat, Mysuru, in association with Ramanashri Pratishtana, Bengaluru, is presenting Ramanashree Sharana award and releasing books “Kshana hottu ani muttu” part 12 and part 13, written by S. Shadakshari. The programme will be held at Hotel Ramanashree Richmond, No. 16, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Richmond Circle, at 11.30 a.m.

7. Josha is presenting the exhibition of Mysore traditional paintings by Shanthi Suraj and Josheela S.V. at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumarakrupa Road, between 10.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. A bio-fertiliser made from coconut water and other ingredients and a plant immunity booster made from coconut tree petiole are among the four new products, which will be released by South Canara Coconut Farmers’ Producer Company Ltd. (FPC), Puttur, at a function in Mangaluru. The other two products will be chutney powder made from copra and coconut oil. The Director of the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod, Kerala, K.B. Hebbar will speak at the function.

2. Pejawar mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, who is also a trustee of Sri Ramajanmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, speaks to mediapersons in Mangaluru on developments in the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

3. Udupi police have arrested a person from Belagavi in connection with the quadruple murder in Udupi on November 12. They are investigating whether any others helped the accused in the murder. They are inquiring with the family members whether the three motives for the murder, as claimed by the accused, are true.

From north Karnataka

1. Selco Foundation to organise self-employment training for physically challenged persons in Belagavi today.

2. NWKRTC to extend digital (UPI) payment option for buying tickets to all buses soon.

3. The Hindu ‘Speed Reading’ contest in Hubballi at Chinmaya School.

From south Karnataka

Association of sugarcane growers will talk about their grievances in Mysuru, including delay in backlog payment from factories.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT