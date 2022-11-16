Top news developments in Karnataka on November 16, 2022

November 16, 2022 10:36 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

1. Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 starts today with remote inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The annual event, at Palace Grounds, to showcase Bengaluru’s IT industry, is in its silver jubilee year.

2. Today is National Press Day and Karnataka Media Academy is organising a seminar on the role of media in nation-building. Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affair J.C. Madhuswamy will inaugurate, veteran film actor Anant Nag, senior journalists Raja Shaileshchandragupta and Dr. R. Poornima will be participating. Dr. P.S. Harsha, Commissioner, Department of Information and Public Relations, to preside over the seminar at Bangalore Press Club, Cubbon Park, from 12 noon.

3. Department of Municipal Administration is organising a two-day workshop on used water management. S.R. Asolkar, lecturer, IIT, Mumbai, and V.K. Chourasia, Joint Advisor, Central Public Health and Environment Engineering Organisation, will be participating in the inaugural event at Hotel Lalit Ashok on Kumarakrupa Road, 10 a.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. The 20th national conference of All lndia Senior Citizens’ Confederation is being held in Mysuru.

2. Federation of Youth Organisations is seeking a ban on the play ‘Real Dreams of Tipu’ to be staged at Rangayana from November 20. The controversial play allegedly demonises the 18th century Mysuru ruler.

3. Kodagu district administration to conduct health check-up camp for pourakarmikas across the district.

From north Karnataka

1. Muzarai Minister Shashikala Jolle, who is in charge of Koppal district, to meet district officials to discuss the amenities put in place at Anjanadri Hill, which is expected to see a huge crowd of Hanumamala devotees.

2. Hindutva activist Chakravarthy Sulibele to address a rally and speak on Hindutva in Yamakanamaradi, which is represented by Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi, at 5 p.m. today.

From coastal Karnataka

Landowners Struggle Committee will speak in Mangaluru on land acquisition along NH 169 between Mangaluru and Karkala.