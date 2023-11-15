Top News Developments in Karnataka on November 15, 2023

November 15, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

1. B.Y. Vijayendra, Shikaripura MLA and son of veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa, today took over as the new BJP chief of Karnataka at the party office in a traditional ceremony. He was handed over charge by the outgoing party president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

2. Infosys Science Foundation will today announce the 15th Infosys Prize winners for this year.

3. The war of words between ruling Congress and JDS leader H.D. Kumaraswamy continues, especially after an FIR was filed against the latter on the charge that an electric line was illegally drawn to light up the house for Deepavali.

4. Dr. K.M.S. Abhimanigala Balaga is organising a felicitation function and book release in honour of writer and critic Dr. K.M. Marulasiddppa. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah felicitates him and his wife Jayanti Marulasiddappa. Agrahara Krishnamurthy, Dr. G. Ramakrishna, Prof. S.G. Siddaramaiah, H. Dandappa and Nitin Shah of Sapna Book House will participate. The programme will be held in Kondajji Basappa Auditorium on Palace Road, at 5 p.m.

5. BMS Pre University College for Women is organising Science Workshop 2023 on “A comprehensive strategy to enhance science education. A.S. Kiran Kumar, Chairman, Physical Research Laboratory Management Council and Member, Space Commission, Government of India, will be the chief guest. The event will be held in B.S. Narayan Hall, College premises on Bugle Road Road in Basavanagudi at 10 a.m.

6. University of Agricultural Sciences-Bangalore is holding a curtain raiser event on Krishi Mela 2023, which is scheduled to begin tomorrow.

From South Karnataka

1. Governor Thawarchand Gehlot participates in Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute at Mysuru.

2. Chamarajanagar district administration to celebrate Birsa Munda Jayanti and Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and pay tributes to freedom fighters among tribals.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj Priyanka Kharge inaugurates a convention of gram panchayat representatives of Dakshina Kannada at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru at 11 a.m. Later in the afternoon, he will review the progress of development projects and welfare schemes of the department, implemented in Dakshina Kannada.

2. Udupi police are likely to give details on the arrest of a person in Belagavi district in connection with Udupi’s quadruple murder reported on November 12. The suspect, identified as Praveen, was arrested from Kudachi in Belagavi district, yesterday. Haseena (46) and her three children - Afnan (23), Aynaz (21), and Aseem (12) -- were stabbed to death in Tripti Nagar area of Udupi taluk on Sunday.

From North Karnataka

1. A team of Bengaluru police arrive in Belagavi to look for an IT professional who allegedly made a bomb threat call to TCS office in Bengaluru.

2. Karnataka Sambrama-50 Jyothi Ratha Yatra receives a grand welcome at Sri Ramshetty Halli in Ballari district.

