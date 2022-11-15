Top news developments in Karnataka on November 15, 2022

November 15, 2022 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

1. The decision to hike milk price by ₹3 a litre announced yesterday was later temporarily withdrawn. Karnataka Milk Federation chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi says milk price hike is deferred till November 20, when the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with officials in Bengaluru about the hike.

2. Transport department is set to hold a meeting with public today on the issue of auto fares, an issue that has remained contentious.

3. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is addressing Jana Sankalpa conventions in Kadur and Tarikere taluks of Chikkamagaluru district today.

4. Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, Bangalore North University, Kolar, and Children of India Foundation are jointly organising a media consultation on solutions to issues of Devadasi women and children. The programme will be inaugurated by Rajya Sabha Member Dr. L. Hanumanthaiah at Hotel Parag on Raj Bhavan Road at 10.30 a.m.

5. Infosys Science Foundation to announce the Infosys prize winners for 2022.

6. This year marks the silver jubilee of Bengaluru Tech Summit. Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology and Higher Education, will today announce highlights of this year’s summit.

7. St Joseph’s University will sign an MoU with Eurofins at 3 p.m. today.

From South Karnataka

1. Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute and University of Mysore School of Law to conduct a workshop on the role of NGOs in tribal upliftment.

2. Conservator of Forest to visit Beladakuppe in Bandipur as NTCA has sought a ground report on the temple jathra inside the tiger reserve to be held from November 20 to 23.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Taxi and maxi cab association to protest in support of their demands in front of RTO in Mangaluru.

2. Police Sports Meet to be inaugurated at DAR Parade Grounds.

3. SCDCC Bank President PC on state-level cooperative week, SCDCC Bank, 1 am.

From North Karnataka

1. Kalaburagi Divisional level sports to be flagged off at Koppal District Stadium 10 a.m.

2. Press meet by TiECon in Hubballi at 11.30 about Yuva TieCon event to be held in Hubballi