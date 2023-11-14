Top news developments in Karnataka on November 14, 2023

November 14, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

1. Today is the final day of Deepavali, celebrated as Bali Padyami in Karnataka. The police and civic authorities are attempting to ensure that only green crackers are sold and bought this festival. However, air quality in Bengaluru saw a dip on Monday, November 13.

2. Children’s Day is celebrated today to mark birthday of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah garlanded his statue in front of Vidhana Soudha to mark the day.

3. U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, in association with The National Aeronautics and Space Administration held an interaction this morning with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Director Dr. Laurie Leshin and NASA NISAR Project Manager Phil Barela at Royal Club Boardroom, The Leela Palace, at HAL 2nd Stage.

4. Sahitya Akademi in collaboration with Jain (Deemed to be University) is holding National Book Week from November 14 to 21. Basavaraj Kalgudi, Convener, Kannada Advisory Board, Sahitya Akademi, will be the chief guest. Rajani Jairam, Dean-Student affairs, Jain (Deemed to be University), will inaugurate. The programme will begin on Jain (Deemed to be University) premises on J.C. Road, at 10 a.m.

5. Karnataka Kala Academy is celebrating Kannada Rajyotsava and also presenting karaoke songs by police artistes. The programme will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna inaugurated 70th All India Cooperative Week programmes at Lico Bank Diamond Jubilee Hall in Udupi, B. Jayakara Shetty Indrali, president, Udupi District Cooperative Union, presided over the event.

2. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath releases the logo of second annual edition of Mangaluru Street Food Festival at Mannagudda in Mangaluru, at 6.30 p.m.

3. Yemmekere Maidan Ulisi Horata Samithi condemns the government for not developing Yemmekere grounds in Mangaluru as promised after using a portion of the grounds for building a swimming pool under Mangaluru Smart City Mission by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to inaugurate the pool on November 24. Members of the Samithi will give details on the protest planned by them to press the government to develop the remaining portion of the grounds.

From North Karnataka

1. Dalit Sangharsha Samiti North Karnataka unit has written to the State government against the alleged stopping of fresh registrations for BPL cards from poor families.

From South Karnataka

1. Sahakara Saptaha inauguration in Shivamogga. Ministers K.N. Rajanna, Madhu Bangarappa to participate.

2. Federation of Cooperative Societies 70th anniversary celebrations is being held in Mysuru today.