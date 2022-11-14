Top news developments in Karnataka on November 14, 2022

November 14, 2022 11:05 am | Updated 11:17 am IST

1. The Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Karnataka, is holding a programme to mark Children’s Day. During the event, bravery awards will be presented to children and State awards will be conferred upon organisations and individuals who have excelled in the field of child welfare. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister of Mines and Geology, Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens’ Empowerment Achar Halappa Basappa will be participating in the event that will be held at Jawahar Bal Bhavan, Cubbon Park from 11 a.m. onwards.

2. Bengaluru City University is organising a felicitation and cash award presentation programme to the sports medal winners for the year 2021-22. The programme will be inaugurated by BCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi at Jnana Jyothi seminar hall, BCU premises, Central College campus, Dr. Ambedkar Veedhi at 11 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to launch Viveka scheme by laying foundation stone for construction of over 8,000 classrooms at Madihal Tanda in Kalaburagi district, in the presence of Education Minister B.C. Nagesh.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will flag off National Cooperation Week in Sedam in Kalaburagi district in the presence of Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekhar.

From south Karnataka

1. Quarterly review meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA)

2. Association of Physicians of India to mark World Diabetes Day through a walkathon;

3. Mysuru district in-charge Minister S. T. Somashekhar will inaugurate National Library Week celebrations

From coastal Karnataka

1. Yenepoya Deemed to be University: Minister for Higher Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship C. N. Ashwath Narayan inaugurates Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management. Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, inaugurates blood donation drive, Kuluru, 9.30 a.m.

2. Yenepoya Deemed to be University: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shripad Yesso Naik inaugurates Yenepoya Pharmacy College and Research Centre building, and dedicates a block of Yenepoya Ayurveda Hospital and Medical College to the memory of late Vijaya Shripad Naik, in the presence of Ramachandra, Commissioner of AYUSH, Karnataka Government. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, chancellor of the deemed university, will preside over the function, AYUSH campus, Naringana, 3 p.m.

3. Dakshina Kannada District Pre University Political Science Teachers’ Association: D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South inaugurates district-level Youth Parliament Competition, Netravati Hall, zilla panchayat, Kottara, 2 p.m.

3. Udupi district administration: M. Kurma Rao, Deputy Commissioner, inaugurates Children’s Day and Childline Se Dosti Week, Government Pre University College (Board High School), 9 a.m.