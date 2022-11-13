Top news developments in Karnataka on November 13, 2022

A file photo of a protest march by members of Panchamasali community led by Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami in Shiggaon of Haveri district in September. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

1. Prasarabharati and Karnataka Media Academy, Bengaluru, are jointly organising Doordarshan Foundation Day and Karnataka Media Academy’s 40th anniversary celebrations. The event will be inaugurated by Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT and ST. The programme will be held at Doordarshan Kendra, Munireddypalya, Jayamahal Main Road, from 11 a.m. onwards.

2. VLN - Nirman - Purandara Prathishtana as part of the Kanakadasa Jayanthi is presenting a music concert titled Haridasa Gayana by Mysore Ramachandrachar and troupe. The concert will be held at Purandara Mantapa, Sri Venkateshwara Temple premises, Nisarga Layout, Bannerghatta post. from 6 p.m.

3. As part of the second day programme of Kanchanotsava, a two-day music festival by Kanchana Shree Lakshminarayana Music Academy Trust, there will be special ghatam concerts by Sukanya Ramgopal, and Ghatam trio by Vikku Vinayakaram, Sukanya Ramgopal and Giridhar Udupa. The event will be held at Aksharam, Girinagar, 8th Cross, Girinagar 2nd Phase from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. A rally is being organised by members of Panchamasali community in Gokak today demanding reservation for them.

2. KKRDB Chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor will inaugurate a session for journalists on stress-free mind and disease-free body by psychiatrist Bhujabali Bogar.

From South Karnataka

1. Writer SL Bhyrappa to release Real Dreams of Tipu, a play written by Rangayana director Addanda Cariappa.

2. Kisan Swaraj Sammelan plenary sessions are being held today.

3. Federation of Yoga Associations to conduct State level Yoga championship.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. BJP is organising a convention of Scheduled Caste people in Mangaluru. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada will inaugurate it. C T Ravi, national general secretary of the party will release a book. Chalavadi Narayana Swamy, president, State SC Morcha president and MLC will present Ambedkar award at 10 a.m.

2. Yakshagana Kalaranga, Udupi will present its annual Yakshagana Kalaranga award to 20 persons in Mangaluru today at 4 p.m. It has organised day-long activities, from 10.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m., at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall as part of the award presentation function. Yakshagana scholar M Prabhakara Joshi will inaugurate the function. A Yakshagana skit, Sri Manohara Swami Paraku, will be performed from 2 pm to 4 pm. In addition, artistes of Badagu Thittu School of Yakshagana will present ‘Chakra Chandike’ Yakshagana at 6 p.m.