Top news developments in Karnataka on November 12, 2022

1.) The day after Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a walk through the swanky new facility has been arranged by BIAL today. On Friday, the Prime Minister inaugurated both the terminal and unveiled the statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda on the KIA premises.

2.) Opposition and the ruling BJP continue to bicker over the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Janata Dal (Secular) has been demanding to know why former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda was not invited for the PM event, while BJP insists that he was. JDS took to twitter today again to say that Mr. Gowda was invited, but only past midnight the previous day as a formality and his name did not figure in the invitation. Congress, meanwhile, has been flagging governance and corruption issues and has sought to know why PM did not address any of them.

3.) It is a wet and cold morning in Bengaluru today and some spells of rains are expected through the day. IMD, Bengaluru, says in its forecast for the next 24 hours, “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain very likely. Mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 23 and 19 degrees Celsius.”

4.) The Kaadu Malleshwara Geleyara Balaga is organising a three-day Kadalekai Parishe from today at Sri Kaadu Mallikarjuna Temple premises. Inauguration of the Parishe will be held on the temple premises, Kodandarampura, Malleswaram, at 10.30 a.m.

5.) Bengaluru Lalithakala Parishat will be presenting a play Ifijinia, directed by B.R. Venkataramana Ithala, translated to Kannada by Madhava Chippali, on National College premises in Jayanagar at 6.30 p.m.

6.) VLN-Nirman-Purandara Prathistana as part of the Karnakadasa Jayanthi is presenting a music concet by Vidyabhushana and Medha Hiranmayi Vidyabhushana and troupe at Purandara Mantapa, Sri Venkateshwara Temple premises, Nisarga Layout, Bannerghatta post. from 6 p.m.

7.) Kanchana Shree Lakshminarayana Music Academy Trust is celebrating Kanchonotsava - a two-day music festival - from today. There will be a vocal concert by Kalavathi Avadhooth and party today at Aksharam, Girinagar, 8th Cross Road, Girinagar 2nd Phase, from 6 p.m. onwards.

8.) Riddham Kathak School will present solo Odissi dance by Madhulita Mohapatra at Seva Sadan Auditorium, 14th Cross, Malleswaram, from 5 p.m. onwards.

From South Karnataka

1.) Government Ayurveda Medical College and Research Centre is celebrating National Ayruveda Day and workshop on enhancing clinical knowledge.

2.) Day two of Kisan Sammelan by Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture at Mysuru.

3.) Chief Wildlife Warden gives consent for translocating surplus sambars to Dandeli from Mysore zoo using ‘Boma’ technique.

From Coastal Karnataka

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South, unveils the statue of Ferdinand Kittel, a missionary during the colonial times who compiled a Kannada dictionary. Scholar B.A. Vivek Rai speaks on contributions of Kittel at Karnataka Theological College, Balmatta, 11 am

From North Karnataka

1.) Scientific advisor to Defence Secretary Satheesh Reddy to deliver talk on defence requirements at KLETU in Hubballi.

2.) Social Welfare Minister Kota Srnivas Pujari to lay foundation stone to Dr. B.R Ambedkar Bhavan in Sisiguppa, Ballari district.