November 10, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST

1. With both Vokkaligara Sangha and Veeerashaiva Mahasabha demanding that the old caste census be rejected and a fresh one be conducted, all eyes are on the government’s next move, considering it involves two politically powerful communities of Karnataka. Both communities have been contending that the previous one conducted in 2015 is flawed and has undercounted them. With Lok Sabha elections approaching, it is a tricky issue for the Congress government.

2. Bengaluru and other cities of Karnataka are witnessing festival rush in markets and bus stations, especially now that weekend is here. The government has issued an order stating that only green crackers can be sold and bought this Deepavali.

3. Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is organising a programme to distribute best performance awards for depots and workshops for maintaining cleanliness. Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy will distribute prizes. BMTC Managing Director Satyavathy G. will preside over the event at Depot 11 in Yelahanka at 10.45 a.m.

4. The book ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar symbol of hope: his vision of development for SC, ST and OBC’s in India’ by Dr. D. Paramesha Naik will be released today by Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa in the presence of Dr. Jnanaprakash swamiji of Urilinga Peddi mutt, Mysuru, at Press Club in Cubbon Park from 11 a.m.

5. BMS College for Women is launching a study centre named after Kannada novelist Triveni. Pratibha Nandakumar, poet, writer and also an alumnus of the college, will be the chief guest. The event will be held on the college premises on Bugle Rock Road in Basavanagudi at 11 a.m.

6. Sri Vasavi Kala Seva Trust’s inaugural ceremony will be held today, with drama, mimicry and dance programmes, at Kannada Sahitya Parishat, on Pampa Mahakavi Road in Chamarajpet, from 3.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From north Karnataka

Farmers want MLAs and MLCs attending the winter session in Belagavi, starting from December 4, to stay in farmers’ houses in villages, and not in hotels, to understand their plight in a drought year. Both Ministers and opposition leaders continue touring drought-hit regions.

From south Karnataka

1. Academic Council meeting of University of Mysore is being held today.

2. Valedictory of 42nd course of International School of Milling Technology at CFTRI in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Nitte Deemed to be University, Mangaluru, will release its report on tree count in the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City Corporation on the occasion of World Urbanism Day. Vice-Chancellor M.S. Moodithaya will preside over the function.

2. The competitive Kambalas of 2023-24 season will begin on November 18. The first Kambala is to be held at Kakke Padavu in Dakshina Kannada district. Kamabla Committee of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod districts will organize a preparatory Kambala at Miyar near Karkala on November 11 to make the participants aware of the new rules.

