Top news developments in Karnataka on November 1, 2023

November 01, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

1. Today’s Kannada Rajyotsava is special as it marks the 50th anniversary of the State being named “Karnataka” from the earlier “Mysore State.” This morning, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unfurled the Kannada flag and the national flag at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru and announced that all government schools will henceforth get free water and electricity. The Department of Kannada and Culture is organising the Rajyotsava award presentation ceremony in the evening at Ravindra Kalakshetra, in which 68 individuals and organisations will be given awards. Rajyotsava programmes are being held by government as well as non-governmental organisations throughout Karnataka today.

2. The hunt for elusive leopard which is prowling in Whitefiled area on the outskirts of Bengaluru continues. A special team has been deployed for the purpose of capturing the leopard.

3. The 53rd Music Conference concert — Karnataka Haridasa Vaibhava — will have an academic session on Kanakadasaru by M.R. Sathyanarayana, and Pada and Javali of Haridasa by Srikanthan Nagendra Shastry, from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; talent promotion concert — Dasaru Kanda Krishnana Leele — by Harikatha Uppili, 4.15 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.; Sri Rama Katha Bharatanatyam performance by Satyanarayana Raju, music by D.R. Srivatsa and team, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All the programmes will be held at Gayana Samaja premises, K.R. Road.

4. The 30th Annual Music Festival organised by the Nadasurabhi Cultural Association will feature a vocal concert by Sandeep Narayanan and party at St. John’s Medical College campus in Koramangala from 6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

From North Karnataka

1. Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) plans Black Day in Belagavi on Rajyotsava day. Government, however, has not given permission.

2. RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge will reveal details about the signing of MoU with Head Held High (HHH) for plastic-free Kalaburagi.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Dinesh Gundu Rao will participate in a series of programmes in Mangaluru. He will hold a meeting to review the progress of projects of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. The meeting will also discuss organising Karavali Utsava, at 2.30 p.m. Mr. Rao will flag off a ‘let us walk together for drug-free future’ walkathon of students organised by Mangaluru city police at 4.30 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT