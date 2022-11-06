Top news developments in Karnataka on November 06, 2022

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

Visitors at Krishi Mela at Gandhi Krishi Vignan Kendra (GKVK) in Bengaluru on November 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

1. Krishi Mela 2022 will have an award presentation ceremony and valedictory ceremony today. Ministers Dr. K. Sudhakar, S.T. Somashekar, Govind M. Karjol, Chikkaballapur MP B.N. Bachche Gowda and Kolar MP S. Muniswamy will be participating. The event will be held on the University of Agriculture Sciences-Bangalore, GKVK campus, from 2.30 p.m. onwards.

2. The All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), is organising a State-level convention of Pourakarmikas demanding that services of all pourakarmikas across the State be made permanent and they be provided dignified working conditions. The convention will be held at Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan, Vasant Nagar, 12.30 p.m.

3. Vishwakarma Kashtashilpa Sabha’s 10 th anniversary programme. Ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary and Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan and BDA Chairman S.R. Vishwanath will be participating as chief guests. The programme will be held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, near N.E.S. Bus stop, Yelahanka from 4 p.m. onwards.

4. Sri K.K. Murthy Memorial Music Festival, organised by Academy of Music, will feature Sangeetha Mela performed by disciples of Vid. Kumaresh R (fiddling monk), Vid. Dr. Jayanthi Kumaresh and Vid. Jayachandra Rao K.U. The programme will be held at Chowdaiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

5. Daatu Theatre is presenting a play Bekku Bhavi written by S. Balu Rao and directed by Akash Nag M.B. and Girish Alaje. The event will be held at K.H. Kala Soudha in Hanumanth Nagar from 7 p.m. onwards.

6. Vamshi Academy of Music Trust is holding Karthik Music Festival 2022 and its 24th Anniversary celebration. The programme features, violin sol, vocal recital, annual award presentation ceremony and talent promotion programme. The day-long programme will be held at Vamshika Sadana, No. 21, AHR Layout, Adarsha Nagar, Arasinakunte, from 9 a.m. onwards.

7. Hadlahalli Prakashana, Hassan, will be releasing Uppuchi Mullu and other stories written by Daya Ganganaghatta, senior writer from Hassan Hadlahalli Nagaraj will release the book. The event will be held at Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road, at 10 a.m.

8. Rajasthan Youth Association is organising its 48th annual book bank, computer and scholarship distribution programme at Shree Ganesh Bagh, No. 9, Bhagwan Mahaveer Road, Infantry Road, from 2.30 p.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. JD(S) State President C M Ibrahim will address party rallies in Chikkodi and Belagavi.

2. Karnataka Rajya Madiga Samaja Divisional Committee will address a press conference in Kalaburagi about compensation for those injured in bus accident near Shahabad this week.

3. Union Minister Bhagawanth Khuba will visit Udamanalli of Bidar district and meet the families of accident victims. Seven women were killed in the road accident on Friday.

From South Karnataka

1. Empowerment of Citizens through Legal Awareness and Outreach programme by District Legal Services Authority and district administration of Mandya and Chamarajanagar

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Nievus Mangalore Marathon to be held at Mangala Stadium from 5.15 am to 8 am.

2. Mangalore University VC releases the book, Modepu, and inaugurates posthumous exhibition of art by 34 famous artists of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu and Kasargod districts at Kodialguthu Center for Art and Culture, Ballalbagh, 11 am.