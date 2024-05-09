1. The SSLC exams-I results have been announced in Karnataka today

2. Peoples’ representatives’ court is to hear the bail plea of former minister H. D. Revanna, who was arrested on the charge of abducting a woman who had been allegedly sexually abused by his son and MP Prajwal Revanna

3. Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok will address a press conference at the BJP office in Bengaluru today

4. Krishikalpa, in association with NABARD, is launching its first accelerator programme for Farmer Producers Organisations (FPO) at R.V. Dental College in J.P. Nagar at 10.30 a.m.

5. Sree Ramaseva Mandali will present a Carnatic music concert by Lalgudi GJR Krishnan and Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi and party at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

6. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival ‘Yuva Sangeethotsava‘, will present Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame - story-telling and vocal concerts by Vinay Varanasi, Vivek Sadasivam and team, at Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram, from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m

7. Sri Vani Kala Kendra, as part of its 31st Sri Ramanavami Sangeethotsava, will present a veena concert by Pranamya and party, at 5 p.m.; Hindustani vocal concert by Siddartha Bemannu and team, at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m.

8. Sri Thyagaraja Ganasabha Trust will host its 52nd music festival from May 9 to 12. The inaugural day’s programme features a vocal concert by Rudrapatnam S. Ramakanth and team today at the Balamohana Vidyamandira, No. 44/1, 19th B Main Road, (opposite Ananya Hospital), 1st Block, Rajajinagar, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Joint efforts by various agencies and the SVEEP committee led to a slight increase in voting, say officers.

2. Press meet by Madhurkar Memorial Trust on free admission to residential school in Hubballi at 11 am.

From south Karnataka

1. Press conference by FKCCI

2. Last night’s rain in Mysuru reduced the temperature in the region, which experienced scorching summer this year.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M. P. Mullai Muhilan inaugurates a five-day mango, jackfruit mela organized by Horticulture Department at Kadri Park in Mangaluru, noon

2. Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists presents Pa Go Award, instituted in memory of former journalist late P. Gopalakrishna Bhat for best rural reporting, to K. M. Ismail Kandakare, Madikeri reporter, Vartha Bharati at Mangaluru Press Club. Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P. L. Dharma presents the award, 11 am.

3. Kanara Industries’ Association holds a press conference to give details on infrastructure issues at Baikampady Industrial Area, having small-scale industries, in Mangaluru, 10.45 am.

4. Nitte Institute of Communication holds a press meet in Mangaluru to give details on its chocolate festival to be held in Mangaluru, 10.30 am.

5. Krishi Mela Samithi, Vamanjoor holds a press meet at Vamanjoor to give details on the four-day Krishi Mela to be held at Vamanjoor, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, from May 10, 12.30 p.m.

