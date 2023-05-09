May 09, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

1. After days of frenzied campaigning, it is a day of relative calm today before voting on May 10. Candidates can today only do door-to-door campaign in small groups, in a contrast to road shows and rallies that marked nearly a month of campaigning. The high-decibel campaign saw much mud-slinging and rhetoric from all sides, and complaints to Election Commission, which has served notices to both Congress and BJP.

2. There is strict vigil ahead of polls, since last two days are notorious for inducements by political parties and candidates. For instance, in a cinema-style midnight operation, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeswant Gurukar pursued and caught BJP activists who were distributing money among voters.

3. Election Commission of India is busy with last day's preparations for the mammoth poll process. Mustering process is on with heavy security in place in all polling booths.

4. Anxious candidates and party leaders visiting temples. This morning, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar went to Anjaneya temple at K.R. Market while BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje was at Prasannanjaneya temple at Mahalakshmi Layout with party candidate Gopalaiah and others.

