HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top news developments in Karnataka on May 9, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

May 09, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Polling officials leave for their respective polling booths after collecting EVMs and other voting materials ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, at Maharani Cluster University in Bengaluru, on May 9, 2023. Voting will take place on May 10, 2023.

Polling officials leave for their respective polling booths after collecting EVMs and other voting materials ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, at Maharani Cluster University in Bengaluru, on May 9, 2023. Voting will take place on May 10, 2023.

1. After days of frenzied campaigning, it is a day of relative calm today before voting on May 10. Candidates can today only do door-to-door campaign in small groups, in a contrast to road shows and rallies that marked nearly a month of campaigning. The high-decibel campaign saw much mud-slinging and rhetoric from all sides, and complaints to Election Commission, which has served notices to both Congress and BJP.

2. There is strict vigil ahead of polls, since last two days are notorious for inducements by political parties and candidates. For instance, in a cinema-style midnight operation, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeswant Gurukar pursued and caught BJP activists who were distributing money among voters.

3. Election Commission of India is busy with last day's preparations for the mammoth poll process. Mustering process is on with heavy security in place in all polling booths.

4. Anxious candidates and party leaders visiting temples. This morning, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar went to Anjaneya temple at K.R. Market while BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje was at Prasannanjaneya temple at Mahalakshmi Layout with party candidate Gopalaiah and others.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.