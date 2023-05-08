ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on May 8, 2023

May 08, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:25 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi travelled in a BMTC bus in Bengaluru on May 8, 2023. Today is the last day of public campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled on May 10, 2023.

1. Class 10 (SSLC) results were announced today, with a pass percentage of 83.89. This year, the pass percentage has come down compared to 2022, when it was 85.13%. Four students scored 625 marks out of 625.

2. After campaign blitz by Central leaders, with two days left for polling on May 10, local candidates and leaders will be doing intensive campaign over the next 48 hours. Public campaign comes to an end at 6 p.m. today. Election Commission is keeping strict vigil with money distribution being usually done on the last two days. The commission has already said that use of money power is a matter of particular concern in Karnataka.

3. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi wound up his campaign yesterday with a road show in Bengaluru and two rallies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru travelled in a BMTC bus this morning. He was seen interacting with women. Free travel in public transport buses is one of the promises of the Congress.

4. BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is holding a press conference today, while AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is holding a rally in his home district of Kalaburagi.

