May 07, 2024

1. Polling began at 7 a.m. for the second and final phase of polling in Karnataka in 14 constituencies. As many as 2,59,52,958 electors, including 35,465 service voters, will seal the fate of 227 candidates in these constituencies. Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka, has said the top priority was ensuring that the heatwave conditions do not deter people from coming out to vote. Polling is on peacefully.

2. BJP and JD(S) want a CBI probe into the alleged sexual abuse case against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, accusing SIT of being ‘partisan’. There is a protest in front of Visvesvaraya statue in Mandya demanding a CBI probe into the case.

3. Rains lashed Bengaluru last night, and more are expected today. There were complaints of roads being flooded, but water had drained off in most parts this morning.

4. Fun World has announced unveiling of new water slides, display of games, new rides, at Palace Grounds, Jayamahal Main Road, at 11.30 a.m.

5. Sree Ramaseva Mandali will present a Carnatic classical vocal concert by Vinay Sharva and team, at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

6. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival ‘Yuva Sangeethotsava’, will present a veena duet by Nivetharam and Varsha, from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.; vocal concert by R. Sindhu and team, at Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram., from 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

7. Sri Vani Kala Kendra, as part of its 31st Sri Ramanavami Sangeethotsava, will present violin concert by Dhruva, accompanied by Yojith on tabla, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.; vocal concert by Chandana Bala Kalyan and team, at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m.

