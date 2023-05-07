Top news developments in Karnataka on May 7, 2023

May 07, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

1. NEET exams to be held today with over 1.34 lakh students writing it in Karnataka. The exams begin at 2 p.m. and go on till 5.20 p.m.

2. Prime minister Narendra Modi continues his road show in Bengaluru today. The show began at 10 a.m. and its timing has been cut short in view of NEET exams today. Later in the day, he will address public rallies at Ayanur in Shivamogga and Nanjangud in Mysuru. With this, he will conclude his campaign in Karnataka.

3. Today, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are also holding roadshows and rallies in Bengaluru. It will conclude with a joint public meeting at Shivaji Nagar. Priyanka Gandhi to also address a public meeting at Koland, Mulki in Dakshina Kannada.

4. With elections on May 10, candidates are campaigning feverishly in all 224 constituencies in Karnataka.

5. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will interact with a cross section of the public at Mysuru.