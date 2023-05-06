May 06, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 10:35 am IST

1. Four days ahead of Assembly elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a road show for half-a-day in Bengaluru today. It will commence at 10 a.m. from RBI ground and conclude at Sankey Tank in Malleswaram Assembly constituency at 1.30 p.m. Bengaluru police have announced traffic restrictions and indicated the roads to be avoided. There is a road show on Sunday May 7 too, which has been shortened in view of NEET exam.

2. Former AICC president Sonia Gandhi, along with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, will canvass for party candidates in Hubballi. Rahul Gandhi will also address a rally in Yamakanamaradi.

3. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding poll rallies in Saundatti, Chikkodi, Yamakanamaradi and Belagavi.

4. In coastal Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to campaign in Puttur, Karkala, Honnavar and B.C. Road today from noon.

5. Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Pawan Khera, this morning, alleged that, with the fear of defeat in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, BJP and its leadership ‘are plotting to kill AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and the entire family’ through Manikantha Rathod, the BJP candidate from Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi district. Mr. Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge is the Congress candidate in this constituency.

6. In Mysuru, farmers’ association will explain the political parties’ response to their manifesto. The farmers had sought crop insurance for all agricultural crops, reforms in disbursal of agricultural loan, implementation of Swaminathan committee report on enhancing agricultural profitability and farmers’ income.

7. Atria Institute of Technology is holding its 19th annual convocation today. Sudhansu Saha, Director, Software Engineering, Dell Technologies, will be the chief guest. The event will be held in the institute’s premises in Hebbal from 2 p.m. onwards.

