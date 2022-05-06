Top news developments in Karnataka on May 6, 2022

Karnataka’s first floating bridge will be inaugurated on Malpe beach in Udupi on May 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: RAVIPRASAD KAMILA

May 06, 2022 10:49 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Tushar Giri Nath takes over as the new Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief today from Gaurav Gupta, who served 13 months as chief commissioner.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai continues to hold review meetings with departments for the third consecutive day to review implementation of budget promises. Today, he is set to hold meetings with various departments, including Forest and Revenue Departments.

3. Investigations into the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) scam continues, with the net now expanded to recruitment cell and police officers.

4. Bonjour India is organising Science Beyond Borders and Cafe Cinema events at Bengaluru International Centre, Domlur II Stage. The Science Beyond Borders exhibition will be held from May 6 to 21. The exhibition will open on May 6 at 6 pm and will be open from 11 am to 8 am.

5. Sri Thyagaraja Gana Sabha is organising Shankar Jayanthi celebrations and Suvarana Mahotsava music performances by flautist B.K. Anantram and team, Balamohana Vidyarthi Mandir, Rajajinagar, 6.15 p.m

6. Srirama Lalithakala Mandira holds annual music festival programme by Ranjini Santhanagopalan and team, Gayana Samaja, K.R. Road, 5.30 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Karnataka’s first floating bridge to be inaugurated on Malpe beach in Udupi today at 4.30 pm.

2. Press meet by Udupi district unit of BJP regarding Udupi hosting a State conference of BJP State office-bearers on May 10.

From north Karnataka

1. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to participate in passing-out parade of 4th batch of police constables in Kalaburagi. He will lay foundation stone for new barrack at Kalaburagi Central prison.

2. Rain with strong winds continues to cause damage in Hubballi.

From South Karnataka

Mysore district administration has convened a meeting of farmers and officials of agriculture department to redress farmers grievances.