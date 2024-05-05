Top news developments in Karnataka on May 5, 2024

May 05, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:17 am IST

1. A day after former Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Revanna, who a Special Investigation Team arrested on charges of abducting a woman, is expected to be produced before the court today. It is alleged his men abducted a woman who was a victim of sexual abuse by his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. The MP is ‘absconding’ and SIT has sought blur corner notice against him.

2. Today is the last day of campaigning in the 14 constituencies of north and central Karnataka that go to polls on May 7.

3. The Under Graduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UGNEET-2024) will be held today. Around 1.49 lakh students have enrolled for the test in Karnataka. The test is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in 13 languages, including Kannada. The NEET-2024 exam will be held in 29 district centres across Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

4. The IMD has today predicted a partly cloudy sky with light rains towards evening/night in Bengaluru. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 37°C and 24°C respectively, it has said.

5. Sree Ramaseva Mandali will present a Carnatic classical vocal concert by the Akkarai sisters and team, at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

6. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi will present a discourse on Sri Ramabhakthi Samrajya in Kannada by Varanasi Balakrishna Bhagavathar and others on Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram., from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

7. Sri Vani Kala Kendra will present a instrumental quartet ensemble by Shreya Devnath, Mylai M. Karthikeyan, Praveen Sparsh and Adyar G. Silambarasan at 4.15 p.m.; Bharatya Natya by Vageya Manjari by P. Praveen Kumar and Chithkala Ensemble, at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m.

8. Trikala Arts is presenting a vocal concert by Spoorthi Rao, at Namma Ashram, Whitefield, at 6.30 p.m.

9. Natyaniketan Dance School will present Bharatanatyam by Anagha Srinivas and Aditi Srinivas at Pathi Auditorium, N.R. Colony, at 6 p.m.

