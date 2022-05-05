Top news developments in Karnataka on May 5, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaj Bommai with Union Home Minister Amit Shah who laid the foundation stone for the Nrupatunga University in Bengaluru on May 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Ever since the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been holding a series of meetings with various departments to review implementation of budget programmes. He has lined up a series of meetings today with various departments.

2. The scam in the exam for recruitment of Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) is growing bigger by the day, with arrests made nearly every day. Meanwhile, successful candidates in the recruitment process have approached the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal against cancellation of the entire list.

3. Bengalureans, who have had to deal with evening showers and resultant chaos over the last few days, can expect more of it today.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysore Science Foundation will conduct a ‘science summer camp’ for children to promote scientific temper and infuse interest in science among the participants.

2. Foundation Day celebrations of Kannada Sahitya Parishat.

From coastal Karnataka

The Legislative Council Government Assurance Committee will continue its inspection and meetings in Mangaluru today. Members will visit areas facing sea erosion in Ullal and Kotepura, and inspect a sewage treatment plant project in Ullal.

From north Karnataka

1. BJP State general Secretary Mahesh Tenginakai and Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa to address press meet in Hubballi today.

2. With Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti joining BJP, the local BJP ticket aspirants for the Council seat appear upset. One of them, Mohan Limbikai, has today said that he wants the ticket to be given to partymen and not Mr. Horatti.