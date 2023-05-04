ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on May 4, 2023

May 04, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 12:21 pm IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of former CM Siddaramaiah who will be campaigning in Varuna, accompanied by Kannada film stars Shiva Rajkumar and Ramya, on May 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

1. BJP leaders are expected to continue their campaign against Congress’s promise of ‘firm and decisive action’, including ban against organisations that spread hate, such as Bajrang Dal and PFI. BJP is calling it ‘insult to Hanuman devotees’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his three election speeches yesterday, chanted ‘Bajrang Bali Ki Jai’. On Tuesday, he had said Congress is trying to ‘lock up Bajrang Bali’. Congress has responded by asking how Bajrang Dal and Lord Hanuman can be equated.

2. Campaign across parties is picking up pace. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address an election rally in Afzalpur Assembly constituency in Kalaburagi district. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will address election rallies in Shorapur, Shahapur, Yadgir and Gurmitkal in Yadgir district. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to campaign in Belagavi. Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chauhan will campaign for Congress candidates in Khanapur and Belagavi Rural.

3. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is adding star power to the campaign at Varuna today, after two weeks of touring the State. He will be accompanied by Kannada film stars Shiva Rajkumar and Ramya.

4. The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Kristu Jayanti College Autonomous, is organising the 8th All India Educators’ Meet titled ‘Transcending School Education by Embracing Innovation’ for principals and administrators of the pre-university colleges, higher secondary and senior secondary schools. The Inaugural address will be delivered by Dr Sridhar Srivastava, Joint Director, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi, Government of India, from 9.30 a.m. onwards. The event will be held at the admin block, Kristu Jayanti College, K. Narayanapura, Kothanur Post. 

5. Rains continue in several parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru. The State is likely to see light to moderate rainfall till May 7.

